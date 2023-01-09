Read full article on original website
Beryl Young Dusharm
MEXICO, NY – Beryl Young Dusharm, 90, of Mexico passed away on January 9, 2023 with her daughter Lisa by her side. She was born to the late Frederick and Mary Barton Young in Boston, Lincolnshire, England. Beryl met her husband, Dale, who was stationed in England while serving...
Harriet M. Chapman
FULTON – Harriet M. Chapman, age 77 of Fulton, NY, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Chapman in 2005; parents, Fergus and Harriet Hess; and her brothers, Frank, Earl, Phillip, Henry, and George. Harriet is survived by her brother, Francis Hess;...
Gayle Ann Woodward
FULTON – Gayle Ann Woodward, 73, of Fulton, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at her home. She was born December 22, 1949 in Fulton to Alan and Martha Jean Guyer and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Gayle had been employed by the Nestle Company...
Henry S. Hudson
FULTON – Henry S. Hudson, 93, of Fulton passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born January 5, 1930 in Fulton to Daniel and Marion Hudson. Henry was a graduate of Fulton High School and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Delaware Valley College. He was a third-generation dairy farmer and the owner of Hudson’s Dairy in Fulton.
Craig V. Rombach
FULTON, NY – Craig V. Rombach, age 36 of Fulton, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and his uncle, Fred L. Craig. Craig is survived by his loving parents, Ronald and Louise Rombach; sister, Nicole Rombach; nephew,...
James L. Guilfoyle
FULTON – James “Jim” L. Guilfoyle, age 83, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning in his sleep on January 1, 2023, at Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego. Jim was born on December 7, 1939, to Harold and Evelyn Guilfoyle, born and raised in Fulton, NY. Jim lived...
Janet N. Salmonsen
FULTON, NY – Janet N. Salmonsen, 80; of Fulton passed at Oswego Hospital, Oswego. Janet had been a courageous survivor of cancer and succumbed to a long illness Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born to the late Edward and Mary (Leotta) Greco. Janet remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.
Linda A. Corelli
FULTON – Linda A. Corelli, age 67 of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband. Linda is survived by her fiancé, Cliff Richway; step-son, Patrick Richway; sister-in-law, Deborah Kneer; and a host of extended family and friends.
Nelson A. Parsons
HANNIBAL – Nelson “Pop” A. Parsons, age 79 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by parents, Clifford and Evelyn (Fikes) Parsons; his Rooster, Gomer; and his beloved dog, Bear. Pop is survived by his...
Mark L. Kennedy
FULTON – Mark L. Kennedy, 52, of Fulton, passed on January 2, 2023. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Alice (Irland) Neild and the late James D. Kennedy. Mark worked for Black Clawson for many years as a machinist. He was a private person who loved his...
Ronald C. Lamb
SANDY POND, NY – Ronald C. Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on January 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on September 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.
George C. Knighton Jr.
OSWEGO – George C. Knighton Jr., 28, of Oswego, died on December 30, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of George C. Knighton Sr. and the late Kathryn (Jones) Martin. George previously worked as a cleaning tech at Novalis in Scriba. He loved spending time with family, going to the park, and swimming. George was adventurous, always on the move, and loved being outside.
Joyce S. Holly
SYRACUSE – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce S. Holly, 94 who died peacefully at Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place on January 3, 2023. She was born on August 7, 1928, in Brockport N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Leon and Frieda (Clough) Salisbury and had attended Rochester schools.
John Ben Snow Grant Supports Mental Heath Locally
OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Health Foundation was recently awarded $10,000 through the John Ben Snow Matching Grant program, raising a total of $21,000 to support access to mental health services in both Oswego and Cayuga Counties. The philanthropic arm of Oswego Health applied for the grant to support...
Fulton JHS Student Council Continues Annual Toy Drive
FULTON, NY – This year’s holiday season was made a little brighter by the hard work of the Fulton Junior High student council. For their second consecutive year, the student organization coordinated a schoolwide Toy Drive in conjunction with the Fulton Elks Club. Liz Gardner and Emily McGreevy, the group’s staff advisors, were pleased that this year’s drive brought in significantly more gifts that last year.
Oswego Rotary Club Offers Scholarships, Awards For 2022-23 Year
OSWEGO – The Oswego Rotary Club is offering four scholarships and one award for students graduating from the Oswego City School District this year. Applications are available electronically from the high school web site or may be requested from [email protected], or calling 315-529-0120. Completed applications must be postmarked by Friday, April 7.
OMS Students Participate In Daylong Forensic Lab
Oswego Middle School students recently became forensic scientists during a lab using state-of-the-art equipment to determine paternity. Armed with gel electrophoresis kits provided by Cornell University, seventh and eighth-graders in Catherine Celeste’s classroom participated in the daylong lab. The equipment and procedures involved students transferring tiny amounts of real DNA into tiny wells in gels they made, using micropipettes. The gels were placed in electrophoresis boxes to separate the DNA based on size. and students were able to determine paternity in two cases creating DNA fingerprints.
Oswego County Students Named In Cedarville University Deans List
CEDARVILLE, OH – The following students were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Elijah Elmer of West Monroe (13167) Katrina Bouldin...
Ramsey Ludington
FULTON – Retired attorney, boatbuilder and family man Ramsey Ludington passed away January 3, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center after suffering a stroke. He was 95, and up until his stroke, continued to live what his family believes is a life of achievements. Ramsey was born to Marjorie and...
