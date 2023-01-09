Justin Bieber wears crochet blanket for date night with Hailey

Justin Bieber is keeping it cozy.

The pop star grabbed dinner with wife Hailey Bieber at Sushi Park in Los Angeles this weekend, dressed in a flannel bucket hat and psychedelic patchwork pants from his own Drew House brand — along with a giant crochet blanket styled like a cape.

“When Justin Bieber wears this, it’s featured on GQ’s Instagram page. When I wear it, it’s a ‘cry for help’ and a sign that I’ve ‘given up,'” Baltimore magazine Editor-in-Chief Max Weiss tweeted of the unusual style choice.

“He looks like my grandmother’s sofa,” one person chimed in .

While it’s unclear if Bieber’s throw is a designer find or a handmade gift, the humble granny square has been enjoying a comeback of late, thanks in part to famous knitters including Second Daughter Ella Emhoff and Olympic diver Tom Daley .

He clutched the throw around his shoulders while wife Hailey Bieber wore a leather jacket, cargo pants and fuzzy beanie. GC Images

The “Peaches” hitmaker’s not the first to turn his blanket into a style statement; who could forget when A$AP Rocky hit the 2021 Met Gala wearing a colorful ERL quilt, or when Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford shared a Gucci logo throw at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala?

Most recently, Meghan Markle gave the Hermès Avalon Blanket ($1,625) her stamp of approval in December, sending searches for the style skyrocketing .

The couple grabbed sushi for dinner in Los Angeles. GC Images

Bieber’s famous for keeping it casual while out and about, whether he’s stepping out in hotel slippers or proudly sporting star-shaped pimple patches in public.

Bieber’s known for his quirky style statements. GC Images

Meanwhile, Hailey — herself no stranger to a stylish set of slippers — recently set the internet ablaze in a “Nepo Baby” T-shirt that poked fun at the viral discourse stemming from a recent New York magazine cover story .

One thing you won’t catch the couple wearing? H&M’s latest line of allegedly unauthorized (and later scrapped ) Bieber merch, which the “Baby” singer called “trash.”