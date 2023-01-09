Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
SDS Mailbag: Best bands from SEC towns, moving CFP title game day, Georgia’s biggest challenger in 2023
Another college football season is in the books, and what a year it was!. Georgia put a stamp on things in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, beating TCU 65-7. That was the largest margin of victory in any bowl game ever. It’s utterly insane how dominant that...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Georgia made 3 mistakes in the college championship game
JAN. 13, 2023 | Most Georgians, even us stalwart Georgia Tech fans, must be elated at the way the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the college championship game in defeating Texas Christian University 65-7. Yes, I’ll admit I was worried about playing TCU, for the manner it had shown in its 13-0 regular season, often coming back to win every game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia defender, who played in 14 games this past season, reportedly enters transfer portal
Trezmen Marshall is the latest Georgia player to enter the transfer portal. Marshall, an inside linebacker, is the 6th Bulldog to reportedly make plans for a change of scenery, Dawgs247 reported. He’s played in 42 games for Georgia the last 4 seasons. He has 2 years of eligibility remaining.
Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins
Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deyon 'Smoke' Bouie, former Texas A&M DB, reportedly transfers to SEC team
Deyon ‘Smoke’ Bouie appears headed home to the Peach State. Bouie, a sought-after 2022 recruit, is reportedly transferring to Georgia after a season at Texas A&M. The news comes from Jeremy Johnson of On3. Out of Bainbridge (Georgia), Bouie was rated the No. 7 safety and No. 68...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia sees veteran defender enter NCAA transfer portal
Georgia edge rusher MJ Sherman has entered the transfer portal, as Seth Emerson of The Athletic reported on Friday afternoon. The former 4-star recruit has yet to find a place within the starting lineup but did serve as an emotional figure for the Bulldogs as they worked their way to a national championship. With his departure, he becomes the 8th Georgia player to depart from the team coming off of a second consecutive title game win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia sees offensive lineman, former 2021 signee, reportedly enter transfer portal
Georgia will see a hit to its depth on the offensive line with reports that Jacob Hood, an offensive lineman who signed in 2021, would enter the transfer portal. Anthony Dasher of UGA Sports was among those who reported the news. Hood is the fifth player from Georgia who has...
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
Five Star set to Visit Athens for National Championship Parade
5 star EDGE prospect Eddrick Houston will be an Athens this Saturday as Georgia celebrates its 2nd straight National Title
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia reserve TE announces entry into NCAA transfer portal
After 4 memorable years at Georgia, Ryland Goede will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Goede shared Thursday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Goede will have 2 remaining seasons of eligibility. He redshirted in 2019 and missed the 2020 season after having shoulder surgery. He...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Malaki Starks, Georgia freshman DB, picks up shift at Athens Your Pie restaurant
Malaki Starks takes no days off. Fresh off a 2nd consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship, Starks landed a NIL deal with Your Pie Pizza in Athens. Your Pie is known for customizable pizzas, beer, and gelato. Starks partnered with the restaurant to create a pizza, called the “Mala-pie.” Starks...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney making major change to Clemson coaching staff, per reports
Dabo Swinney is making a big change to his Clemson coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. The reported replacement is TCU’s Garrett Riley, who won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant for the 2022 season. Sports Illustrated reports Riley is on his way to Clemson.
Recruits React to UGAs Dominating National Title Performance
Some noteworthy recruits were more than pleased with UGAs historic victory over TCU in the national title game.
dawgnation.com
Javon Bullard demonstrates the importance of in-state recruiting for Georgia: ‘I couldn’t dream this big’
LOS ANGELES — Perhaps the most impressive stat from Monday’s 65-7 Georgia win has to do with defensive back Javon Bullard. The sophomore defensive back came down with two interceptions in the first half, along with a fumble recovery. Those plays were a big reason he won defensive MVP honors for the second-straight game.
Five Coaches Voted TCU Outside Top Five in Final Poll
The Horned Frogs suffered the biggest loss in college football bowl history against Georgia on Monday.
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
MaxPreps
Reginald Samples of Duncanville named 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Coach of the Year
Not many high school football teams in the country have had to overcome heartbreaking state championship losses like Duncanville (Texas) over the last five years. In 2018, the Panthers were one play away from winning their first state title since 1998 but North Shore (Houston) connected on a 45-yard Hail Mary with no time on the clock to pull out a 41-36 win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett to work Raising Canes shift in Athens, unveil art portrait with CEO
Stetson Bennett will once again be picking up a shift at the Raising Canes location on the University of Georgia’s campus days after winning the National Championship game over TCU, 65-7. He did something similar last season after the Dawgs downed Alabama as part of an NIL deal with the chain.
North Texas high school football player named Gatorade’s National Football Player of the Year
Denton Guyer's Jackson Arnold was surprised with this honor by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, along with his teammates, family and coach.
