Athens, GA

BRACK: Georgia made 3 mistakes in the college championship game

JAN. 13, 2023 | Most Georgians, even us stalwart Georgia Tech fans, must be elated at the way the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the college championship game in defeating Texas Christian University 65-7. Yes, I’ll admit I was worried about playing TCU, for the manner it had shown in its 13-0 regular season, often coming back to win every game.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia sees veteran defender enter NCAA transfer portal

Georgia edge rusher MJ Sherman has entered the transfer portal, as Seth Emerson of The Athletic reported on Friday afternoon. The former 4-star recruit has yet to find a place within the starting lineup but did serve as an emotional figure for the Bulldogs as they worked their way to a national championship. With his departure, he becomes the 8th Georgia player to depart from the team coming off of a second consecutive title game win.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia reserve TE announces entry into NCAA transfer portal

After 4 memorable years at Georgia, Ryland Goede will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Goede shared Thursday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Goede will have 2 remaining seasons of eligibility. He redshirted in 2019 and missed the 2020 season after having shoulder surgery. He...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Malaki Starks, Georgia freshman DB, picks up shift at Athens Your Pie restaurant

Malaki Starks takes no days off. Fresh off a 2nd consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship, Starks landed a NIL deal with Your Pie Pizza in Athens. Your Pie is known for customizable pizzas, beer, and gelato. Starks partnered with the restaurant to create a pizza, called the “Mala-pie.” Starks...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney making major change to Clemson coaching staff, per reports

Dabo Swinney is making a big change to his Clemson coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. The reported replacement is TCU’s Garrett Riley, who won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant for the 2022 season. Sports Illustrated reports Riley is on his way to Clemson.
CLEMSON, SC
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
MaxPreps

Reginald Samples of Duncanville named 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Coach of the Year

Not many high school football teams in the country have had to overcome heartbreaking state championship losses like Duncanville (Texas) over the last five years. In 2018, the Panthers were one play away from winning their first state title since 1998 but North Shore (Houston) connected on a 45-yard Hail Mary with no time on the clock to pull out a 41-36 win.
DUNCANVILLE, TX

