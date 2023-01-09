Georgia edge rusher MJ Sherman has entered the transfer portal, as Seth Emerson of The Athletic reported on Friday afternoon. The former 4-star recruit has yet to find a place within the starting lineup but did serve as an emotional figure for the Bulldogs as they worked their way to a national championship. With his departure, he becomes the 8th Georgia player to depart from the team coming off of a second consecutive title game win.

ATHENS, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO