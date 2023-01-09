ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Police discover 2 pounds of narcotics and firearm during traffic stop; Louisiana man behind bars

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On January 9, 2023, around 1:13 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were patrolling Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they discovered a white Range Rover with the rear hatch of the vehicle up. Police then initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 18-year-old Ricky Bernard Johnson Jr.

According to officers, Johnson’s vehicle possessed a strong odor of marijuana which made them search the car. As officers searched the vehicle, they located a gray book pack that contained approximately two pounds of marijuana. Officers also found a .38 special revolver in the glove compartment of the vehicle.

Okaloosa Co. Sheriff looking for man who is ‘armed and dangerous,’ warn residents

Johnson was then placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and Vehicles without Required Equipment.

