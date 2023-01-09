ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

PODCAST: 3-time Hoku Award-winning group heads into new year with big plans

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian music group Walea wrapped up 2022 with a big achievement: winning three Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. “It just felt just very honorific to just be able to sit among such talented musicians and music people and people, you know, who just really support and love local music,” said Ku Koanui-Souza, of Walea. “It was just awesome.”
Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend. Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida. Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said...
Miss Hawaii USA 2023 to Be Crowned Live on KHON2

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Miss Hawaii USA 2023 pageant will be broadcasted on KHON2, Sunday, January 15th at 7:30PM. The Miss Hawaii organization is getting ready to crown the next Miss Hawaii USA at its 2023 pageant. “I had a great run as Miss Hawaii USA 2022. Everyone on...
Beloved pianist, Army veteran Rene Paulo dies at age 92

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary pianist Irenio Paulo, better known as Rene Paulo, has died. He died peacefully Wednesday night at the Triple Army Medical Center. Paulo was known to many as “Hawaiiʻs Favorite and Most Famous Pianist.”. An Oahu native, Paulo studied at the Juilliard School of Music...
5 Must-Read Local Books to Dive Into

Have you started making your 2023 TBR list? The staff at da Shop bookstore in Kaimukī  has assembled the books on their reading radar (although it was very hard to narrow down). Here are five local recommendations that will make you laugh, cry, escape to new paradigms and dream for a better world. After all, anything’s possible at the beginning of a new year.
Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year

HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save...
Elvis’ Final Vacation Was To Hawaii | It Started Here

As you probably know, Elvis’ private jet was sold at auction yesterday. What you may not know is that this is the plane Elvis flew on his very last vacation before he died. And that was to Hawaii. The King of Rock and Roll would have been 88 years...
1/12/1935: Earhart’s First Hawaii Solo Flight

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, iconic aviator Amelia Earhart became the first person to fly solo between Hawaii and the US mainland in 1935. Using her trusty Lockheed 5C Vega aircraft, she departed Honolulu’s Wheeler Field just before 17:00 local time, bound for Oakland, California. The 2,408-mile crossing...
Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast

Two Red Hill moms demand congressional hearing on health impacts from fuel-tainted water. They say it's been an uphill battle to get people on a national level to listen to their concerns. Hollywood's top stars return to Golden Globes, airing on KHNL Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Criticism of...
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933

HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
5 years ago today, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into a panic

Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Daughter of North Shore murder victim takes stand in trial to tell chilling story of her kidnapping. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The daughter and husband of murder victim Telma Boinville were finally able...
