Have you started making your 2023 TBR list? The staff at da Shop bookstore in Kaimukī has assembled the books on their reading radar (although it was very hard to narrow down). Here are five local recommendations that will make you laugh, cry, escape to new paradigms and dream for a better world. After all, anything’s possible at the beginning of a new year.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO