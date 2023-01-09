Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: 3-time Hoku Award-winning group heads into new year with big plans
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian music group Walea wrapped up 2022 with a big achievement: winning three Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. “It just felt just very honorific to just be able to sit among such talented musicians and music people and people, you know, who just really support and love local music,” said Ku Koanui-Souza, of Walea. “It was just awesome.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend. Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida. Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said...
KHON2
Miss Hawaii USA 2023 to Be Crowned Live on KHON2
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Miss Hawaii USA 2023 pageant will be broadcasted on KHON2, Sunday, January 15th at 7:30PM. The Miss Hawaii organization is getting ready to crown the next Miss Hawaii USA at its 2023 pageant. “I had a great run as Miss Hawaii USA 2022. Everyone on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Beloved pianist, Army veteran Rene Paulo dies at age 92
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary pianist Irenio Paulo, better known as Rene Paulo, has died. He died peacefully Wednesday night at the Triple Army Medical Center. Paulo was known to many as “Hawaiiʻs Favorite and Most Famous Pianist.”. An Oahu native, Paulo studied at the Juilliard School of Music...
honolulumagazine.com
5 Must-Read Local Books to Dive Into
Have you started making your 2023 TBR list? The staff at da Shop bookstore in Kaimukī has assembled the books on their reading radar (although it was very hard to narrow down). Here are five local recommendations that will make you laugh, cry, escape to new paradigms and dream for a better world. After all, anything’s possible at the beginning of a new year.
KHON2
Miss Hawaii USA 2023 to Broadcast on KHON2
Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants can cheer on their favorite contestants this Sunday, January 15th on KHON2. The competitors in the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants, are gearing up for the big night. The pageant’s executive director, Alicia Michioka, joined Living808 with all the details.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Company behind handcrafted guitars is helping to repopulate koa forests in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An acoustic guitar made from koa wood produces a musical treat for the eyes and ears, but they’re not so easy to come by. Now, a guitar company is spearheading a resurgence in manufacturing the instrument that begins at the source, restoring koa trees in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year
HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Kawānanakoa to join parents at Mauna ʻAla, the burial place of Hawaiian royalty
This month's burial of Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa has taken a decade of preparation. It started with her request to the state Board of Land and Natural Resources for permission to join her adoptive parents buried at the royal cemetery, Mauna ʻAla. She died on Dec. 11 at...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Elvis’ Final Vacation Was To Hawaii | It Started Here
As you probably know, Elvis’ private jet was sold at auction yesterday. What you may not know is that this is the plane Elvis flew on his very last vacation before he died. And that was to Hawaii. The King of Rock and Roll would have been 88 years...
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Chinese New Year festivities return to Chinatown, boosting culture and commerce
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not just a celebration for Chinese New Year, it’s a long-awaited restart in Chinatown. Fireworks, the beat of the drums and lion dances are what many Chinatown businesses have been waiting to hear and see for the last three years. “Finally, now it comes...
airwaysmag.com
1/12/1935: Earhart’s First Hawaii Solo Flight
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, iconic aviator Amelia Earhart became the first person to fly solo between Hawaii and the US mainland in 1935. Using her trusty Lockheed 5C Vega aircraft, she departed Honolulu’s Wheeler Field just before 17:00 local time, bound for Oakland, California. The 2,408-mile crossing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I just want Kyle’: Mother with Hawaii ties heartbroken after son swept away in CA floodwaters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for a 5-year-old boy ripped away from his mother by floodwaters in California stretched into its fifth day Friday. Hawaii News Now now has learned that boy’s family has ties to the islands. Lindsy Doan is Kyle Doan’s mother. She was born and raised...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast
Two Red Hill moms demand congressional hearing on health impacts from fuel-tainted water. They say it's been an uphill battle to get people on a national level to listen to their concerns. Hollywood's top stars return to Golden Globes, airing on KHNL Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Criticism of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933
HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
hawaiinewsnow.com
5 years ago today, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into a panic
Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Daughter of North Shore murder victim takes stand in trial to tell chilling story of her kidnapping. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The daughter and husband of murder victim Telma Boinville were finally able...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of Kraken variant in Hawaii through wastewater testing
Economists say many other factors are at play in keeping food prices high. Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies...
Comments / 0