Read full article on original website
Related
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
kalkinemedia.com
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. Spanish-language US television network Univision claimed in December that an American soldier living with a Colombian army battalion in 2019 had sexually abused and impregnated a 10-year-old girl from the Nukak tribe in the southern Amazonia region.
kalkinemedia.com
Blast rocks Lithuania gas pipeline, no injuries: operator
An explosion damaged a gas pipeline in northern Lithuania on Friday with no injuries reported, the operator said, adding that the blast was not thought to be suspicious. The explosion on the pipeline which links the Baltic states to Poland happened at around 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) near the town of Pasvalys, threatening the village of Valakeliai, which was temporarily evacuated.
kalkinemedia.com
Police say 5 killed in blast near Afghan foreign ministry
Afghan police said at least five people were killed and several wounded in a blast near the foreign ministry in Kabul on Wednesday. "An explosion took place today on the road to the ministry of foreign affairs as a result of which five civilians were martyred and several more were injured," said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran.
kalkinemedia.com
US border plan risks undermining basic human rights: UN
The United Nations rights chief warned Wednesday that a new US border enforcement plan risks undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law. "The right to seek asylum is a human right, no matter a person's origin, immigration status, nor how they arrived at an international border," Volker Turk said in a statement, warning the new measures "appear to be at variance with the prohibition of collective expulsion and the principle of non-refoulement."
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-China's December trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, pointing to risks to the country's economic recovery this year, while imports tumbled at a slower pace with analysts expecting domestic demand will slowly recover in coming months. Exports contracted 9.9% year-on-year in December, extending a 8.7% drop in November, though slightly beating expectations, customs data showed on Friday. The drop was the worst since February 2020. Imports fell 7.5% last month, moderating from a 10.6% decline in November and better than a forecast 9.8% decline. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in December. Dec Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.1 14.7 -0.6 -3.3% -16.5% -2.4% 4.0% South 13.5 14.4 -0.9 -9.7% -27.0% 4.1% -6.4% Korea Taiwan 6.2 19.2 -13.1 -18.8% -19.8% 6.0% 10.4% European 43.6 24.0 19.6 -17.5% -13.5% -2.7% 4.8% Union USA 45.4 15.9 29.5 -19.5% -7.1% 11.2% -3.4% Australia 7.4 11.1 -3.7 8.0% -2.6% 5.0% -5.9% ASEAN 53.5 36.6 16.9 7.5% -7.7% 6.3% -1.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
kalkinemedia.com
Britain says payments companies' clients may need protecting from 'cancel culture'
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry on Friday spoke against "cancel culture," citing the case of payment companies who terminated accounts belonging to conservative media outlets, and said a new review will assess whether rules protect consumers' free speech. The review covers existing regulations that apply to over...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey lashes out at Kurdish group in Sweden over tweet
Turkey lashed out Thursday at a video posted by a Kurdish group in Sweden calling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a "dictator" and showing him swinging by his legs from a rope. A tweet by the Rojava Committee of Sweden on Wednesday compared Erdogan to Italy's Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.
kalkinemedia.com
Norway stocks up on ammunition with major order
Norway, a NATO member that shares a border with Russia, said Friday it would place an order for artillery shells worth 2.6 billion kroner ($263 million) to boost its ammunition stocks. The defence ministry has signed an agreement with national ammunition manufacturer Nammo which, as a result of this "biggest...
kalkinemedia.com
France, Germany press Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine
The French and German foreign ministers called Friday on Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine, while pressing for deeper ties between the European Union and countries across the continent. "It is important to remember that there is an aggressor and an attacked and it is important that everyone tells...
kalkinemedia.com
Nigeria's central bank sold FX at record low of 500 naira to importers -traders
ABUJA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold foreign exchange at a record low of between 490 and 500 naira per dollar at its bi-weekly auction on Dec. 30, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Potter) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
kalkinemedia.com
Morocco, Spain arrest three jihadists in joint raids
Moroccan and Spanish authorities have broken up a jihadist cell linked to the Islamic State group and arrested its three members in a joint operation, Morocco's security services said Wednesday. One of the "extremist elements" was arrested by special forces from Morocco's DGST domestic intelligence agency in the rural southern...
kalkinemedia.com
UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning methods and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive, Adam Minto, had stepped down from the post in November...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia urges quick security deal with PNG
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Thursday for a "swift" new security deal with Papua New Guinea, as his government seeks to parry China's expanding influence in the Pacific. In a first-ever address to the Papua New Guinea parliament by a foreign head of government, Albanese underscored the need for...
kalkinemedia.com
Improved Syria-Turkey ties should seek end to 'occupation': Assad
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said Thursday that a Moscow-brokered rapprochement with Turkey should aim for "the end of occupation" by Ankara of parts of Syria. The comment, in a statement from his office, was Assad's first on meetings between ministers from Ankara and Damascus after more than a decade of enmity during Syria's civil war.
kalkinemedia.com
Nine killed in mosque attack in Burkina Faso
Nine people were killed when suspected jihadists attacked a mosque in northeastern Burkina Faso, local sources said Thursday. The attack happened at around nightfall on Wednesday in the village of Goulgountou in Burkina's Sahel region, when assailants arrived on motorbikes and herded worshippers inside the mosque, a witness said. "They...
kalkinemedia.com
DRC rebels agree to continue 'orderly withdrawal': mediator
M23 rebels have agreed to continue an "orderly withdrawal" from conquered territory in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta said Thursday. Kenyatta met M23 leaders in his role as mediator in the conflict on behalf of the seven-nation East African Community regional...
Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
ABU DHABI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday.
kalkinemedia.com
Islamic State claims blast that kills 5 in Kabul
The Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility Wednesday for a suicide bombing outside the foreign ministry in Kabul that officials and witnesses said killed at least five people and wounded 40 others. An IS member slipped by Taliban security barriers "before blowing up his explosive belt in the middle of...
Comments / 0