ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Amazon Customers Are In Love With These "Post-Menopause Friendly" High-Waisted, Super-Thick Leggings—And Did We Mention They Have Pockets?

By Brittany Vincent
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5c4o_0k8VUu8r00

They're basically a must-buy.

Finding the perfect leggings is like looking for a needle in a haystack. Luckily, we've done all the looking so you don't have to. And what we found just might very well be some of the best we've uncovered yet. They're high-waisted, super-thick, and come with one of the most coveted aspects of clothing for women: pockets! Yes, you read that right. Pockets. This isn't a drill.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

The Gym People Yoga Leggings with Pockets are everything you need to look and feel your best while working out, running errands, or relaxing at home. They're durable, super-stretchy, high-waisted, and have a little tummy control to help hold you in if you need a little more control. And like we said earlier, pockets. Plus, they come in a wide variety of colors. Best part though? They're all under $30 per pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJYGa_0k8VUu8r00

Amazon

It's easy to look at these versatile leggings and understand why they're so popular with buyers. But if you remain unconvinced, consider the fact that they have over 35,000 five-star reviews . That's a lot of satisfied customers, and it makes sense: we told you it's hard to find great leggings!

Each pair of leggings comes with a high-waist, ultra-stretch fit that's thicker than most, but not in an uncomfortable manner. They're also moisture-wicking, with a four-way stretch material that provides compression and support. They also include a gusset crotch to give you better range of movement, which you'll want if you're using them for yoga after all.

And most importantly, there are both side pockets and inner pockets to keep your belongings in. The side pockets are large enough for your phone or wallet, and the inner pocket hidden in the back waistband is perfect for hiding keys, credit cards, or other small items you don't want to lose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXjaB_0k8VUu8r00

Amazon

One buyer raved that "the search is over" for leggings you actually like, commanding that you "BUY THESE!". "When I tell you I have the HARDEST time with leggings, I am not exaggerating," they wrote. "I have a chubby belly, and thighs that could crush a watermelon. Those traits require a very specific material to be able to withstand normal everyday use. The minute I put these leggings on I could tell they were high quality."

Another reviewers called them "better than Fabletics" and that's high praise. "I own way too many pairs of Fabletics and I feel like this brand/style is far superior than any of my FABLETICS!" they wrote. "Plus they have REAL pockets that aren’t the weak flimsy style these are very sturdy pockets that are very deep definitely recommend five stars across-the-board do yourself a favor purchase these you will not regret it!!!"

Another satisfied customer raved about how post-menopause friendly these leggings are as well as how thick and opaque the fabric is so you're not showing off anything you don't know you are. "My gut is sucked in and the high waist is super post-menopause friendly!" they shared. "I’ll admit, these could be a tad longer in the leg but it isn’t a deal-breaker! The fabric is thick and opaque so you can keep transparency for your personality rather than what you’re wearing! And these have pockets!! Holy Cannoli! Pockets!"

Ready to strut your stuff in a great new pair of leggings (with pockets)? Head to Amazon now and choose your favorite color!

Best leggings with pockets on Amazon: Gym People Yoga Leggings with Pockets , Was $26.99, Now $24.99 on Amazon

Shop More Parade Deals:

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
In Style

Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings

If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon’s fashion section for, it’s offering high-quality basics at affordable prices. From cozy $11 sweatpants, to under-$40 leggings, to Kate Middleton’s favorite $30 sneakers, Amazon is a treasure trove of staple pieces for less. And this season, the retailer has a pair of $10 high-waisted leggings that shoppers want “in every color.”
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Upworthy

Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless

This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023

Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Parade

Parade

75K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy