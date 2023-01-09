Amazon Customers Are In Love With These "Post-Menopause Friendly" High-Waisted, Super-Thick Leggings—And Did We Mention They Have Pockets?

They're basically a must-buy.

Finding the perfect leggings is like looking for a needle in a haystack. Luckily, we've done all the looking so you don't have to. And what we found just might very well be some of the best we've uncovered yet. They're high-waisted, super-thick, and come with one of the most coveted aspects of clothing for women: pockets! Yes, you read that right. Pockets. This isn't a drill.

The Gym People Yoga Leggings with Pockets are everything you need to look and feel your best while working out, running errands, or relaxing at home. They're durable, super-stretchy, high-waisted, and have a little tummy control to help hold you in if you need a little more control. And like we said earlier, pockets. Plus, they come in a wide variety of colors. Best part though? They're all under $30 per pair.

It's easy to look at these versatile leggings and understand why they're so popular with buyers. But if you remain unconvinced, consider the fact that they have over 35,000 five-star reviews . That's a lot of satisfied customers, and it makes sense: we told you it's hard to find great leggings!

Each pair of leggings comes with a high-waist, ultra-stretch fit that's thicker than most, but not in an uncomfortable manner. They're also moisture-wicking, with a four-way stretch material that provides compression and support. They also include a gusset crotch to give you better range of movement, which you'll want if you're using them for yoga after all.

And most importantly, there are both side pockets and inner pockets to keep your belongings in. The side pockets are large enough for your phone or wallet, and the inner pocket hidden in the back waistband is perfect for hiding keys, credit cards, or other small items you don't want to lose.

One buyer raved that "the search is over" for leggings you actually like, commanding that you "BUY THESE!". "When I tell you I have the HARDEST time with leggings, I am not exaggerating," they wrote. "I have a chubby belly, and thighs that could crush a watermelon. Those traits require a very specific material to be able to withstand normal everyday use. The minute I put these leggings on I could tell they were high quality."

Another reviewers called them "better than Fabletics" and that's high praise. "I own way too many pairs of Fabletics and I feel like this brand/style is far superior than any of my FABLETICS!" they wrote. "Plus they have REAL pockets that aren’t the weak flimsy style these are very sturdy pockets that are very deep definitely recommend five stars across-the-board do yourself a favor purchase these you will not regret it!!!"

Another satisfied customer raved about how post-menopause friendly these leggings are as well as how thick and opaque the fabric is so you're not showing off anything you don't know you are. "My gut is sucked in and the high waist is super post-menopause friendly!" they shared. "I’ll admit, these could be a tad longer in the leg but it isn’t a deal-breaker! The fabric is thick and opaque so you can keep transparency for your personality rather than what you’re wearing! And these have pockets!! Holy Cannoli! Pockets!"

Ready to strut your stuff in a great new pair of leggings (with pockets)? Head to Amazon now and choose your favorite color!

Best leggings with pockets on Amazon: Gym People Yoga Leggings with Pockets , Was $26.99, Now $24.99 on Amazon

