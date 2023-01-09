Read full article on original website
click orlando
Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
Deputies search for gunman after woman found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman Thursday night. Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. The victim was found inside of a car on...
click orlando
2 men, teen arrested in shooting that injured 2 in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two men and a 19-year-old woman were booked into Volusia County’s jail Thursday afternoon, accused of having roles in a shooting last week in Daytona Beach that left two women injured, records show. The shooting was reported Saturday at 5:29 p.m., prompting a police...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling operation at gas station convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An illegal gambling operation at a gas station convenience store in Daytona Beach was busted Friday by police, according to the department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said a search warrant was executed at a Get n Go location on North Nova Road. [TRENDING: Central...
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
click orlando
‘Help solve a murder:’ Deputies release video of fatal shooting outside Orange County bar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Video in the homicide of a 39-year-old man was released Friday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which is seeking help solving the case. Deputies said Etson Faustin, a husband, father and businessman, was shot to death Dec. 30 outside a bar on Southland Boulevard near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Sand Lake Road.
click orlando
2 arrested months after man found shot to death outside abandoned Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were arrested months after a man was found shot to death outside an abandoned Orange County home. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Nailah Ascencio-Donjoie, 19, and Justice Hazael Fort, 22, were taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting on Oct. 27.
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of setting Volusia County woman on fire, killing her
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a jury has found a man guilty after a woman was set on fire in August 2017. The victim, Tracy Adams, was on fire as she ran into her DeLand home on Aug. 27, 2017. Her car was also engulfed...
Woman shot in Washington Shores neighborhood, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a woman is recovering after a man shot her Wednesday night in Washington Shores. Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Columbia Street just west of John Young Parkway. At the scene, investigators said they determined that a fight between the two led to...
fox35orlando.com
Police: Woman shot after argument with man in Orlando shopping center parking lot
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say an argument led to a woman being shot in a parking lot on Wednesday night. According to police, the woman was shot by a man in the parking lot of the Washington Shores Shopping Center after the two began fighting. The victim was taken...
click orlando
Arrest made in recent Florida robberies of USPS mail carriers, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to three robberies of Floridian U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in October 2022, according to federal court records. Darius Capers was arrested by federal authorities, records show. A complaint filed Tuesday a U.S. postal inspector detailed how Capers was...
click orlando
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
click orlando
Tank you: Man saved from sinking car thanks rescuers with sentimental fish
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man saved by Orange County firefighters after crashing into a pond last year reunited with his rescuers, gifting them a betta fish to remember the occasion. “408 the fish,” a freshwater critter named after the state road next to the pond in which he...
click orlando
Sanford police release photos, video of suspects in 18-year-old’s ‘calculated’ killing
SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department released photos and a video Wednesday of suspects in its investigation of a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead in November, asking the public for information pertaining to six suspects caught on surveillance cameras at Hatteras Sound Apartments. Isiah Diaz was...
click orlando
Orange County fixing park sign dedicated to fallen deputy
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is working to fix a sign outside a community park dedicated to a fallen deputy. One of the signs at Deputy Brandon Coates Community Park in the Hunters Creek area misspelled the deputy’s name. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood-area home, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide incident at a home in the Wekiwa Springs area of unincorporated Longwood. Law enforcement officers with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard for a reported shooting late Wednesday afternoon, which they believed to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident. After several hours of attempts to communicate with a person inside the home, deputies later confirmed the two deaths.
WCJB
Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
click orlando
Orange County deputies seek help identifying man found dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are trying to identify a man found dead near Mall at Millenia last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and they would like to notify the man’s family of his death.
WESH
Deputies: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home Wednesday afternoon. A six-hour-long standoff involving a domestic-related shooting has come to an end in the Jennifer Estates subdivision in Seminole County. "We are right here. We are not going anywhere. We need...
