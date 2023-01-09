ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
Arrest made in recent Florida robberies of USPS mail carriers, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to three robberies of Floridian U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in October 2022, according to federal court records. Darius Capers was arrested by federal authorities, records show. A complaint filed Tuesday a U.S. postal inspector detailed how Capers was...
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
Orange County fixing park sign dedicated to fallen deputy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is working to fix a sign outside a community park dedicated to a fallen deputy. One of the signs at Deputy Brandon Coates Community Park in the Hunters Creek area misspelled the deputy’s name. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood-area home, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide incident at a home in the Wekiwa Springs area of unincorporated Longwood. Law enforcement officers with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jennifer Hope Boulevard for a reported shooting late Wednesday afternoon, which they believed to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident. After several hours of attempts to communicate with a person inside the home, deputies later confirmed the two deaths.
Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
Orange County deputies seek help identifying man found dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are trying to identify a man found dead near Mall at Millenia last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and they would like to notify the man’s family of his death.
Deputies: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home Wednesday afternoon. A six-hour-long standoff involving a domestic-related shooting has come to an end in the Jennifer Estates subdivision in Seminole County. "We are right here. We are not going anywhere. We need...
