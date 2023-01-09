ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The View' Decries Chaos of House Speaker Vote: "Clown Show" and "Real Housewives Reunion"

By Greta Bjornson
 4 days ago

After covering the House Speaker vote for multiple days last week, The View could finally report today that Rep. Kevin McCarthy had been voted into the role … after 15 rounds of voting that culminated early Saturday (Jan. 7) morning. While McCarthy was relieved to have the Speaker title, The View was less so, with the panel openly disgusted by the spectacle that preceded his victory.

Whoopi Goldberg introduced the topic, telling her co-hosts, “If that had been any of us, people would have lost their minds,” before blasting the days-long vote as a “clown show.”

Sunny Hostin then weighed in, slamming Republicans for their behavior last week, which included a physical altercation between Rep. Mike Rogers and Matt Gaetz. Hostin said, “It was so uncivilized … It’s like they were raised by wolves, many of them. If you’re doing that in the chamber, on the House floor, how do you expect to govern and lead by example?”

And Ana Navarro agreed, but took Hostin’s analysis one step further by dragging Republicans by comparing them to messy reality stars.

“I thought I was watching a Real Housewives reunion. You know how they do, they tear wigs, they pull hair, they flip over tables. I was like, man, where’s Andy Cohen when we need him?” she said, referring to the Bravo producer.

She continued, “But look, Kevin McCarthy got what he wanted. It’s going to be on his obituary that he was Speaker of the House, which is a good thing because being Speaker of the House might be the death of him. I think it’s going to be incredibly painful, incredibly miserable. Careful what you wish for, Kevin, ’cause you just got it. And he now has to lead this herd of unruly cats.”

Navarro added, “I used to think Republicans could never hate a Speaker more than they hate Nancy Pelosi. No, I was wrong. They hate Kevin McCarthy more than they hate Nancy Pelosi.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin , who, like Navarro, is a conservative, didn’t have a rosy outlook, either. While sharing her thoughts on the vote, she predicted McCarthy will be “the shortest Speaker in history.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

