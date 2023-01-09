Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Back Himeno
Chainsaw Man introduced fans to Himeno over the course of the anime's first season, and one awesome cosplay has brought her back to the spotlight after she made a huge impression on fans with her time in the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2022 overall, and thankfully its run through the Fall ended up meeting and even exceeding the very high expectations fans had about the anime's premiere. Largely due to the strength of all of the characters found in it.
ComicBook
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series
Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
ComicBook
Val Kilmer Came Up With Top Gun Maverick's Most Emotional Storyline
Top Gun: Maverick's big Iceman moment came from Val Kilmer himself. The sequel's director Joseph Kosinski sat down with Deadline to share all kinds of behind-the-scenes stories from the film. In his comments, he pointed toward the first time that Kilmer walked into that room. The filmmaker could immediately feel the bond between he and Tom Cruise. As they shared stories about the old days, the actor said that they should have Iceman be sick like he was. Kosinski called that a true gift because he didn't have to do volunteer that idea up. From there, the creative team was able to weave one of the most emotional moments from the entire film. People seemed to agree as the tender interaction between two friends comes up a lot in the discussion around Maverick. Read what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
ComicBook
Willow Showrunner Shares What He Hopes Audiences Will Take Away From the Series
The season finale of Willow was released on Disney+ yesterday, and fans already have #RenewWillow trending on Twitter. Currently, there's no official word on whether or not the show will be getting more seasons, but the post-credits scene of the finale did tease a three-season plan. Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan previously said he's "begging" Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy to let them continue, and he's hoping fans will finish the first season wanting more...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Paramount+ Exec Offers Update on Michelle Yeoh's Spinoff Series
Michelle Yeoh had a big night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including threatening to beat up the pianist when they tried to play her off the stage, and it turns out her future in Star Trek is still in the works. Yeoh is attached to lead a Star Trek series about the clandestine organization Section 31, reprising her role as Phillipa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. News The first news about the series broke in early 2019, and there were plans to film its pilot immediately after Discovery wrapped its third season. It proved poor timing since Discovery finished filming the season right as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, even as Yeoh's star continues to rise, Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming's chief programming officer, tells TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour that "conversations" are still happening about the series, confirming that it is "still in development."
ComicBook
Missing Star Storm Reid Praises Zendaya: "I've Looked Up to Her My Entire Life" (Exclusive)
Missing star Storm Reid says that she's looked up to Zendaya her entire life. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian talked to the actress about the people she's been the most starstruck by in her career. Reid has a lot of love for her Euphoria co-star. The two play sisters in that HBO Max show, but their bond actually mimics that dynamic in real-life. Multiple interviews have seen both compliment their "sibling" and the Suicide Squad star is extremely grateful to have that relationship. As one of the bigger stars of her generation, Zendaya is a pretty big presence in any room she walks into. So, you can imagine having that kind of friendship would be a pretty big deal for a younger actor.
ComicBook
Lightyear's Biggest Twist Had to Change Because of Another Movie
As Pixar fans will recall, Toy Story 2 pretty clearly established that the evil Emperor Zurg was none other than Buzz Lightyear's father. At the time this gag was mostly just a Star Wars reference, and not one that should have been taken super seriously in terms of canon. So when a trailer for last summer's Lightyear movie confirmed that Zurg would appear in the upcoming movie, fans braced for the return of that familiar reveal, only to see that the movie was counting on you thinking that and then pulled the rug out from under you.
ComicBook
Marvel Exec Reveals How Chadwick Boseman's Death Affected Disney's Plans for Black Panther 2
Shortly after news of Chadwick Boseman's death first broke, Marvel Studios executives quickly got together to discuss their next steps. As Black Panther producer Nate Moore recalls, he was exercising when he got the call of Boseman's passing, and was soon joined by other Marvel Studios executives on the call.
ComicBook
Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Already Being Planned
The second season of the hit series Mayor of Kingstown is set to premiere this week on Paramount+ but the future for the series is already looking bright. With the hit series already a part of the Taylor Sheridan stable of TV shows its status as living on appeared pretty safe to begin with, but we've now heard it from the horse's mouth first hand. Speaking With ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in an exclusive interview, series co-creator and star Hugh Dillon opened up about the future of the show, teasing that they're already well into the planning stages of what happens after season two...in part because he and Taylor Sheridan have been thinking about it for years.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Breaks Rotten Tomatoes Record
The Last of Us has broken a Rotten Tomatoes record. The upcoming HBO series has been one of the most anticipated television shows on the horizon for a while. When the show was officially announced in 2020, it started stirring all kinds of excitement among fans, mostly because the games are great and people wanted to see it adapted. The excitement only increased as the series added Chornobyl's Craig Mazin as showrunner and series creator Neil Druckmann as a writer, producer, and director. When the casting of Pedro Pascal as Joel was confirmed, it pretty much cemented that this was going to be something special and that only continued to be proven true with other casting announcements, trailers, and more.
ComicBook
FX Boss Addresses Trend of Disappearing TV Shows, "Wouldn't Rule Anything Out"
The past year has been a time of great change for the entertainment industry, as media companies try to navigate a new normal following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a few studios, that has involved taking away content in efforts to cut costs from their budgets, either through scrapping shows or films that were in the middle of productions, reversing renewals for new seasons, or taking existing content off of streaming services. These decisions have been made in spades by Warner Bros. Discovery and AMC Networks — and apparently the head of another major company is not ruling it out either. During an executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX boss John Landgraf revealed that his company does not have "any specific plans" to make similar decisions, but they "wouldn't rule anything out."
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Sets Release Window
AMC Networks has set a premiere timeline for three seasons of Walking Dead spin-offs releasing in 2023, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. During its day at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, the cable channel announced the upcoming eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead, debuting in May, would be its last. AMC also revealed timelines for three new shows starring characters from the now-ended flagship series: duos Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and the solo Daryl (Norman Reedus).
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline
James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.
ComicBook
Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis, Dead at 54
After reports earlier today that she had been hospitalized, Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis, has passed away. She was 54. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her passing in a statement, telling The AP: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known." Lisa Marie is survived by her daughters, actress and model Riley Keough, and Harper and Finley Lockwood. She's preceded in death by her son Benjamin Storm Keough, who passed in 2020.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man: Is Yoshida Connected to the Death Devil?
Chainsaw Man likes to keep fans on its toes. Ever since Tatsuki Fujimoto unleashed the manga on the world, readers have been left guessing at every turn. Of course, that has continued into part two, and no one has fans more confused than Hirofumi Yoshida. The character is a mystery to everyone, and now, a new theory suggests the student is tied to the fourth Horseman.
ComicBook
Star Wars Reveals Captain Cody's Fate After Order 66
Star Wars has finally revealed what happened to Commander Cody after Order 66 came down in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. SPOILERS follow for Star Wars: The Bad Batch's latest episode, "The Solitary Clone." After last week's two-part season premiere sent the Bad Batch to Count Dooku's homeworld, this week's episode catches up with Crosshair, who returned to the Empire even after being left adrift on Kamino for more than a month. He's cleared for medical duty, but not for command. Instead, he'll be serving under a familiar veteran of the Clone Wars, Commander Cody, who once worked closely with Obi-Wan Kenobi.
ComicBook
Michael Bay Charged With Killing a Pigeon While Filming Hit Movie
Director Michael Bay is reportedly facing charges in Italy of allegedly killing a pigeon while filming the 2019 Netflix hit 6 Underground. On Thursday, a new report from The Wrap outlined the legal predicament, which stems from allegations that a homing pigeon was killed by a dolly in the middle of a take while the film was in production in Rome in 2018. Pigeons are regarded to be a protected species in Italy and the European Union, with the former having a national law that makes it illegal to harm, kill, or capture any wild bird. As a result, after an unnamed individual who happened to be on set allegedly took a picture and reported the incident to local authorities, a court case was opened.
