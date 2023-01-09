Read full article on original website
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
Paramedics in Illinois charged with murder after patient dies
Two paramedics in Illinois are facing murder charges after a patient died of positional asphyxiation shortly after he was taken to a hospital in December, court documents say.
Tattoos and kitten fundraiser in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Forever Home Feline Ranch combined cats with tattoos for a very special fundraiser on Friday. The shelter held an adoption event at the Electric Quill Tattoo Parlor in Springfield. People had the chance to adopt a new furry friend, but also get a cat...
Teen wanted for failing to show at sentencing for threats to UHS
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign police are searching for the Chicago teen who made threats to Urbana High School, UHS, after the teen failed to show up for a sentencing hearing on Friday. This is the second time the 16-year-old her and her mother did not show up for...
Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
Man arrested after police chase and carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he was involved in a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police say officers were called to an unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just before 9:30 p.m.
Man arrested in connection with Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man has been arrested following an investigation into a January 2023 homicide in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive. On Jan. 5, The Champaign Police Department's responded to the 1200 block of Garden Hill Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a Shooting with Injuries.
Decatur police encourage public to register security camera
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department (DPD) are encouraging businesses and residents to register external security camera systems with DPD and update their systems regularly. Police say video recordings of incidents or crimes can be crucial evidence to assist with police investigations.
UPDATE: ISP reopens Route 45 after semi-truck crash
Update 5:00 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said Route 45 is fully reopen. Update 12:30 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said northbound U.S. Route 45 is open again following a single-vehicle crash that left one person hurt. State troopers said that at approximately 8:16 a.m., a semi-truck crashed […]
Officials: ‘Bad batch’ of heroin may be in area, donation makes Narcan free to public
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – A couple of local police and fire agencies say they’ve had to respond to a number of drug overdose calls lately. Fire officials in Creve Coeur say over the last three days or so, they and police have had to administer 80 milligrams of Narcan in overdose cases. For comparison, a typical dose is between two and four milligrams.
Police looking for man who reportedly struck girlfriend in head with pistol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who struck his girlfriend in the head with a pistol after they got into an argument. At 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1700 block of S. Fairview. We're told a 36-year-old woman and her...
Monticello mother reacts after son with autism found safe
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello mother was relieved Friday night to learn her son had been found safe after he disappeared. Kayden Kelly, 18, went missing Friday afternoon, a situation with added urgency due to him having autism. Kelly’s mother Krickett said she was informed by her daughter that something was wrong. “My daughter […]
'I was just mad': It was the worst day of his life, and then he got carjacked in Peoria
PEORIA — Reeling from the unexpected death of his wife of 68 years, Art Oakford faced a second challenge on the morning of Dec. 26 when he was carjacked in the emergency room parking lot at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Oakford, 91, is still spry, both mentally and...
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
50+ gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal recorded in 2022
There were at least 53 gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal in 2022, including five people who were killed and another 12 who were injured, according to police tallies and WGLT reporting. That’s the most shooting incidents in at least four years. 2018 remains the worst year for gun violence in Bloomington-Normal...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Springfield Fire Department responds to hazmat fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Center around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. The fire department says discovered there was a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler system. Firefighters requested a hazmat response due to the large amounts...
Woman arrested for flashing gun in road rage incident
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A woman was arrested in Urbana and is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault. The Urbana Police Department says Sashay S. Pirant, 37, of Rantoul, Illinois, displayed a handgun from the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle in a road rage incident on Tuesday, that occurred on Kirby Avenue between Neil and Fourth streets, Champaign.
