The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!

1 DAY AGO