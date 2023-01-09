Read full article on original website
Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: JPMorgan, Virgin Galactic, Tesla and More
JPMorgan — The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue before the bell that topped Wall Street expectations. However, it said a mild recession is now the "central case." JPMorgan slid nearly 3% in permarket trading. Lockheed Martin — Goldman Sachs downgraded the defense contractor to sell from neutral and...
Citigroup's Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines by 21% as Bank Sets Aside More Money for Credit Losses
Citigroup profit fell by 21% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The bank also set aside more money for credit losses as it prepares for a weaker economic backdrop going forward. There were bright spots. Fixed income trading posted record fourth-quarter revenue. Citigroup said fourth-quarter net income decreased by more...
JPMorgan Shutters Website It Paid $175 Million for, Accuses Founder of Inventing Millions of Accounts
JPMorgan Chase on Thursday shut down the website for a college financial aid platform it bought for $175 million after alleging the company's founder created nearly 4 million fake customer accounts. JPMorgan said it learned the truth about Frank after sending out marketing emails to a batch of 400,000 customers....
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Cognizant — Shares of Cognizant rose 7% after the IT company raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance. It also named Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Kumar was previously president of Infosys. American Airlines...
Jim Cramer Explains Why the December CPI Number Is a ‘Big Deal'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday broke down the significance of the December consumer price index report for investors. "Unless inflation's coming down in all the right places, this earnings season could be very rough," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday broke down the significance of the December consumer...
Asia-Pacific Shares Notch Gains as U.S. Inflation Data Remains Firmly in Spotlight
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares notched gains as investors look ahead to the U.S. consumer price index report Thursday. Economists expect inflation to have cooled in December, which could signal to the Federal Reserve that previous interest rates hikes have had their intended effects. Australia's...
European Stocks Close at Highest Level Since April 2022 After U.S. Inflation Print
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets on Thursday closed at their highest level since April 2022, despite a choppy afternoon following the release of U.S. inflation data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.7% higher, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Retail...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Digest Inflation Data
U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Friday as investors digested the latest inflation report and considered the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose more than 5 basis points to 3.504%. The 30-year rate slipped by 5 basis points to 3.624%. The 2-year rate, meanwhile, added 8 basis point to trade at 4.224%.
Treasury Yields Fall as CPI Posts a Slight Decline as Expected
Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors digested a key inflation report that showed a small decline in price pressures. The yield on the benchmark 10-year was down by about 5 basis points at 3.508%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading nearly 6 basis points lower at around 4.17%. Yields...
Nike CEO Touts Strength in Gen Z China Shopper as Covid Disruptions Dent Regional Sales
Nike CEO John Donahoe said the brand is "really focused" on Gen Z consumers in China and continues to see strong demand in the region. The brand has been grappling with a glut of inventory but aims to see levels normalized by the end of the fiscal year in May.
Four Troubling Global Trade Trends Flashing Consumer Weakness for a Market Already Fearing Recession
Factory orders in China for U.S. companies are down between 40%-50%. Incoming global ocean freight bound for the U.S. is down. Canceled sailings around the world are skyrocketing indicating a future decrease in demand, and during a period of time when historically the trade has been high. Bank CEOs were...
Consumer Prices Fell 0.1% in December, in Line With Expectations From Economists
The consumer price index fell 0.1% in December, meeting expectations, for the biggest drop since April 2020. Excluding food and energy, core CPI rose 0.3%, also in line with estimates. On an annual basis, headline CPI rose 6.5% while core increased 5.7%. The biggest reason for the easing in inflation...
Kelly Evans: The Fed Pause Is Nearly at Hand
The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Stealing User Funds and Repeats Claims of Solvency in New Post
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied federal allegations that he misappropriated $8 billion in customer assets, months ahead of his federal trial on fraud, money laundering and campaign finance charges. Bankman-Fried repeated several claims that bankruptcy officials and federal regulators have denied or contradicted, including that FTX US remains solvent and...
Microsoft Looked at Buying Figma But Declined to Put in an Offer as Adobe Deal Was Nearing
Adobe is seeking approval from regulators in Europe to complete its proposed $20 billion Figma deal. According to a filing, Figma CEO Dylan Field talked to another public company about a potential deal but didn't receive interest. That company was Microsoft, according to a person familiar with the matter. As...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
Jim Cramer Says Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. "Someone like Peltz, who’s been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that’s a problem," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to give...
