Warzone 2 Mini Royale Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 features a Mini Royale mode for players looking for a quicker, more action-packed battle royale. The release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought players a condensed BR experience with the Mini Royale mode. For the players who dislike the size of Al Mazrah and want to spend less time in a single match, Mini Royale is the perfect mode to explore.
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam Medusa Widowmaker Skin as "Pay-to-Lose"
Overwatch 2 players have taken issue with Widowmaker's new Medusa skin, calling it "pay-to-lose." The Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 is set to end on Jan. 19, and so far players have been taking in everything the event has to offer. Heroes enter into a free-for-all deathmatch, with the hero with the highest number of kills at the end being declared the champion and getting a statue of themselves placed in Illios Ruins.
When Does Jailbreak Happen in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 grants players a second chance at victory with its randomized Jailbreak feature. Although Warzone 2 introduced a new map, loadout system, and Gulag, the popular BR game can still enforce a Jailbreak to redeploy dead players into Al Mazrah. When a Jailbreak occurs, all downed players are brought back into the match without winning a Gulag, as long as they are actively spectating. The lucky players get to return to their squad for free.
Fortnite Shockwave Hammer Disabled: Infinite Bounce Glitch Removed
Fortnite's polarizing Shockwave Hammer has been temporarily disabled, owing to a a certain glitch allowing players to bounce indefinitely. The Shockwave Hammer, added in Chapter 4, has been a popular, if meddlesome, addition to Fortnite. Dealing huge damage to anyone caught in the blast, players could use the weapon to thrust into the ground dealing damage to nearby opponents and also travel via bounces.
Warzone 2 Pro Reveals Why PC Players Should Use PS5 Controllers
Warzone 2 player TrueGameData has revealed why players should opt for the PlayStation 5 controller when playing on PC. The controller vs. mouse and keyboard debate is one that still has plenty of fuel in the tank. While it hasn't always been a hot topic for Call of Duty players, the launch of Warzone back in 2020 brought with it plenty of discussion around aim assist.
Are There Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Twitch Drops?
Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event is ongoing. The Greek-mythology-inspired Limited Time Mode imbues a selection of seven heroes with the legendary powers of the Greek gods and monsters, pitting them against one another in an epic free-for-all deathmatch. The event also brought new cosmetics, player titles and voice lines to be equipped by heroes, but are any of them exclusive to Twitch?
Apex Legends to Get Call of Duty Style LTM, According to Leaks
More details have surfaced of an upcoming Call of Duty-style "hardcore" mode coming to Apex Legends. LTMs are usually an exciting addition to Apex Legends, giving players new ways to shake things up in the battle royale. Leakers claim to have found evidence that a new one is on the way, with a "hardcore" style akin to that of Call of Duty.
How Many People Play Fortnite in 2023? Chapter 4 Player Count
With Fortnite Chapter 4 well underway, is the Battle Royale still popular in 2023?. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has given players a variety of new features, weapons and more. Brand new locations and POIs have switched up the hot spots, while new weapon debuts have reworked the gun hierarchy.
How to Get Choice Specs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Mesagoza's Delibird Presents sells the Choice Specs after Players beat Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's main story.
Apex Legends Players Slam "Boring" Ranked Split in Season 15
Apex Legends developers have responded to criticisms of the current 76-day "boring" Ranked split. Ranked appeals to the Apex player looking for a harder challenge compared to the usual public matches. Players are pitted against those of similar skill, each competing for RP to rise through the tier system. The...
Dead Space Remake Preorders Get Additional Free Game
Players who preorder the upcoming Dead Space remake will get an additional game for free.
Apex Legends Players Suffer Major Server Issues After Jan. 10 Update
Apex Legends players have been having a rough time lately, after the most recent update brought with it server outages and issues. Respawn's Spellbound Collection Event update for Apex Legends seemingly hasn't gone as smooth as they might have hoped. The studio took to Twitter to acknowledge that some players were "having issues" connecting to the game's server.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Gauntlet: Start Date, Teams, Prize Pool Detailed
A new Warzone 2 challenge is on the way — the DMZ Gauntlet. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event. Call of Duty has announced a brand new tournament centered around Warzone 2's DMZ mode. The DMZ Gauntlet features a $30,000 prize pool and will see 16 teams face off for their share of the money. What makes this even more exciting is that this marks the very first DMZ tournament in Call of Duty.
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Years Legendary Twitch Drops: All Items, How to Earn
Blizzard has revealed that players can nab a number of Lunar New Year Twitch drops in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 Season 2 has had plenty to offer players since its launch on Dec. 6. From the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin to the new Battle for Olympus LTM, there's been plenty to get stuck into. And Blizzard is showing no signs of slowing down.
Is Monster Hunter Rise on Xbox Game Pass?
Monster Hunter Rise will receive console ports later this month, but is it coming to Xbox Game Pass?
Valorant Split Changes Detailed for Patch 6.0
Full list of Valorant Split map changes coming in Patch 6.0.
How to Watch Xbox Direct January Showcase
Xbox are reportedly planning a Developer Direct for later this month. Here's how to watch it.
Best Alchemy Decks MTG Arena
Magic: The Gathering Arena's best Alchemy decks are Rakdos Anvil and Mono-Red Aggro, which can quickly defeat opponents.
February 2023 Video Game Release Dates Listed
February 2023 video game release dates listed including Hogwarts Legacy, Destiny 2: Lightfall, Blood Bowl 3, Atomic Heart, and more.
When Does Fire Emblem Engage Release?
The newest game in the Fire Emblem series, Fire Emblem Engage, is set to release Jan. 20, 2023.
