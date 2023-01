On Wednesday, Jan. 11, during a video call discussion at the East Lansing Public Library,former Deputy Administrator of NASA and author Lori Garver discussed her new memoir, "Escaping Gravity: My Quest to Transform NASA and Launch a New Space Age," as well as her roots in Michigan, her journey to Washington D.C. how she came to her role as deputy administrator for NASA.Garver grew up in Haslett, just outside of East Lansing, and did not realize that a career in the aerospace sector would be in store for her future. In her book, which was released last year, Garver told...

