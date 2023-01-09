Read full article on original website
Mungle agrees to contract buyout with NLCS, interim superintendent appointed
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community Schools board and superintendent Ty Mungle have agreed to a buyout of his contract with the district, removing him from his position effective immediately. The board voted 5-2 on the matter, with members Wendy and Barbara Miller, Scott King, Adam Parsley and Jeff...
The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. will meet on Thursday
The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. (SCARF) will meet ins regular and executive sessions on Thursday, January 12th. The executive session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held at the Springville Community Academy (Commons)...
Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners schedule meeting
BEDFORD – The Bedford Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting will be held Thursday, January 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the Hauck House/Commons Room. Accounting, Occupancy, Section 8/HCV, and Maintenance. Executive Director. New Business. Resolution 636-Public Housing ACOP Updates Chapter 3 Eligibility. Resolution 637-Maintenance & Repair Charges Update. Adjournment.
Vicky Schlegel announces her candidacy for Mayor of Mitchell
MITCHELL – Longtime resident and community volunteer, Vicky Schlegel, is seeking the Republican nomination for Mayor of Mitchell in the May 2 primary. Vicky is a graduate of Ivy Tech with associate degrees in accounting and business administration. She also holds certificates she’s earned from Ivy Tech in payroll and bookkeeping. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general studies, with a minor in psychology, from Indiana University Southeast.
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee – Team B will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 18
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team B Meeting. Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the McCloskey Conference Room 135, at City Hall, at 401 N. Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. The committee will meet electronically for the purpose of...
Daviess County Soil and Water Conservation District meeting is Thursday, Feb. 9
WASHINGTON – The 2023 Annual Daviess County Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Community Building. Comedian Craig Tornquist will be the entertainment for the evening. Tornquist has performed more than 3,000 stand-up comedy shows across America. Best...
County Redevelopment Commission votes to amend Lehigh TIF District plans
LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission met Thursday morning, approving amendments to the 2022 plan for the Lehigh TIF District in Marion Township. At the start of the meeting, a public hearing was held to allow members of the community to comment on the changes, which would see Lawrence County provide funds for the Virgil I. Grissom Memorial Airport, as well as repairs of Meridian Road in Mitchell.
Mitchell shell building project will move forward after Redevelopment Commission, City Council votes
MITCHELL – Following the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding from the Mitchell City Council during their January meeting, members of the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission voted on Thursday to proceed forward with the MOU and construction of a shell building in Mitchell’s Industrial Park. The 50,000 square-foot...
Trades District’s Showers Administration Building sold to Eurton Properties
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington’s Redevelopment Commission completed the sale of the Showers Administration Building at 601 N. Morton Street on December 15, 2022. The purchaser, Eurton Qualified Opportunity Fund, LLC, took possession of the property at closing. The purchase price was $400,000 and included the roughly 18,400 square-foot building and the .19-acre lot immediately to the north of the building.
Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer
INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
City offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
BEDFORD – Both Bedford and Mitchell city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Bedford, TASC buses will NOT be running. Monday’s trash will be picked up as regularly scheduled on Monday, January 16. In Mitchell, there will...
Obituary: Thomas Lee Blake
Thomas Lee Blake, 72, of Springville passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 3:19 a.m. at IU Health in Paoli. He was born on June 29, 1950, in Bedford to Hubert and Gladys (Andis) Blake. He was a 1969 graduate of Fayetteville High School, he retired from G.E. in Bloomington and was a Cowboy.
Stars, Bluejackets seek consistency as they prepare to renew county rivalry
BEDFORD – Consistency is defined as “conformity in application, typically necessary for the sake of logic or accuracy.” What can be counted on? As both Lawrence County basketball teams prepare for the annual renewal of the neighborhood rivalry, that question still remains. For Bedford North Lawrence, the...
Jacobs Professor wins Business Idea Competition for Innovative Cello Platform
BLOOMINGTON — The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for entrepreneurship, announced today the winner of the Crossroads Idea Competition, held December 14, 2022. Jamie Tagg, Associate Professor of Music, Audio Engineering, and Sound Production at the IU Jacobs School of Music, won for his business concept Celadore, an innovative performance riser for cellists soloing with orchestras. Celadore will receive a $2,500 investment from Flywheel Fund, The Mill’s venture capital fund for startup companies.
Obituary: William Allen Thompson
William Allen Thompson, 55, of Orleans, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his residence. Born April 11, 1967, in Lawrence County, he was the son of William Michael and Judith Kay (Covey) Thompson. William worked at GE on assembly and in the warehouse. Surviving is his children, Michael Allen...
Indiana State Police seeks recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
SEYMOUR – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
Trooper from Freedom assigned to ISP Indianapolis Post
INDIANA – Recently, eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Azariah Keith, Probationary Trooper Robert Kuhn, and Probationary Trooper Braiden Lyons were assigned to the Indianapolis Post. Trooper Azariah Keith is from Freedom and attended homeschool, he graduated and...
Daviess County Commissioners thinking of auctioning off county own farmland
WASHINGTON – Daviess County commissioners are thinking of auctioning off farmland the county owns. For decades, the county has rented out the farmland. The county owns around 34 acres of farm ground near the airport. That land is currently being rented by Flat Creek Farms for $6,300. But, the airport is now interested in using approximately 10 acres for expansion.
Obituary: David Lee Osterman
David Lee Osterman, 79 of Seymour passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. He was born on May 16, 1943, in Seymour, Indiana to Leroy A. and Hilda Bobb Osterman. David graduated from Seymour High School, class of 1961. He served in the US Army in Germany from 1966 until 1968. Dave met his sweetheart, Regina Christine Runge while in Germany and they were married on February 1, 1969, in Seymour.
Mercy! BNL extends series streak to 37 with runaway victory over Bluejackets
BEDFORD – For the first time since its inception, Bedford North Lawrence triggered the ‘mercy rule.’ The victim, which is not usually shown any mercy in this clash of county neighbors, was the program’s favorite whipping post. For the 37th consecutive time in the series, BNL...
