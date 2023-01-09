ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Kenner toddler found dead with traces of fentanyl in system, mother charged

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner police have arrested a woman after her one-year-old child was found dead with traces of fentanyl in her system. Detectives say around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, the Kenner Police Department responded to a home in the 3800 block of East Louisiana State Drive for a report of a child not breathing. That’s where police found the 22-month-old son of Alexis Callero, 34, unresponsive.
KENNER, LA
Suspect seen lighting merchandise as fire burns in Harvey ROSS department store on Christmas Eve

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Authorities in Jefferson Parish are searching for a man accused of setting fire to a department store on the West Bank on Christmas Eve. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the pictured suspect is accused of walking into the ROSS department store in the 1700 block of Manhattan Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. on December 24 and starting a fire.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
COLORADO STATE
DA: Man accused of killing 5 in 2019 pleads guilty, will not get death penalty

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of a 2019 killing spree in two parishes pleaded guilty in Livingston Parish Wednesday morning. Dakota Theriot, 24, pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish and was sentenced to serve three life sentences concurrently, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Destrehan High’s Handyman Crew changed her life

DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — In carpentry class, Louisiana kids learn how to build everything from beds to birdhouses to backyard sheds. It takes a village to create a village as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants to show you. The carpenter-in-chief is Craig Perrier. He’s...
DESTREHAN, LA
Lady Patriots capture 10th win over Warren Easton, 55-48

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Imani Daniels and Jania Holmes scored 36 combined points Wednesday night to lead the John Curtis Lady Patriots to a 55-48 non-district win over Warren Easton. Daniels scored 20, and Holmes had 16 in the team’s 10th win under new head coach Alendra Brown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

