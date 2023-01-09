ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Tulsa man creates Toasted food products, available in Tulsa, Oklahoma City grocery stores

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local man who created his own food line called Toasted is celebrating after some Tulsa and Oklahoma City grocery stores began to sell his product. Corey Carolina said his journey began 12 years ago when he began making his own homemade jelly. He was inspired to try after he grew up watching his grandmother make jelly and wanted to make her proud.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: Soil Sampling for a Better Garden

Soil sampling is the best way to grow a better garden and it's something you can do all by yourself. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how easy it is to test your soil, and why it's so important when it comes to assessing your landscape.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Furry Friends: Kenny

Good Day OK's Adam King and Shelby Love met with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Kenny and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

High speed chase ends in crash in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police say a high-speed chase ended in a crash near SE 59th and Eastern on Friday. Officers at this time are not sure what caused the chase, but are actively investigating. The ground chase was terminated several times due to it being too...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Thespian Festival

The Annual Oklahoma Thespian Festival starts Friday, Jan. 13th, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15th, at Southmoore High School. Fox 25's Shelby Love talks with Lauren Peck-Weisenfels about what the festival is all about. The three day event features workshops, college auditions, play works, and more for students. For more...
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

Over 8,000 flights delayed nationally due to FAA system outage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Over 8,000 thousand flights were delayed Wednesday across the US, due to an FAA system outage that grounded all flights Wednesday morning. The US Department of Transportation is currently investigating what caused the outage, but the White House said that there is no evidence of a cyber attack.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember for the murder of elderly couple

MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — The State of Oklahoma successfully carried out the execution of Scott James Eizember on Thursday. The 62-year-old received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 12. Eizember’s attorneys did not deny he killed...
MCALESTER, OK
okcfox.com

Know The Law: Car Accidents

There are a lot of legal terms you need to know when it comes to handling the law. Will Gosney, with West Ylla Gosney Attorneys at Law, shares some important information about what you need to know if you get into a collision. If you need help from an attorney...
okcfox.com

'Am I even safe here?': OU student faces racist vandalism, NPD investigates

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman police are investigating what they're calling a hate crime. Vandals spray-painted a racist message on a black woman's garage door. The Norman Police Department (NPD) says this crime happened last week, but the 20-year-old's life hasn't been the same ever since. Fox 25 spoke with the victim, Kiley Ellis.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy