Malcolm previews the OKC Boat & RV Show
Malcolm Tubbs heads to the State Fairgrounds to preview the OKC Boat & RV Show. For more information on when it takes place and how much tickets cost click here.
Tulsa man creates Toasted food products, available in Tulsa, Oklahoma City grocery stores
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local man who created his own food line called Toasted is celebrating after some Tulsa and Oklahoma City grocery stores began to sell his product. Corey Carolina said his journey began 12 years ago when he began making his own homemade jelly. He was inspired to try after he grew up watching his grandmother make jelly and wanted to make her proud.
Growing Oklahoma: Soil Sampling for a Better Garden
Soil sampling is the best way to grow a better garden and it's something you can do all by yourself. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how easy it is to test your soil, and why it's so important when it comes to assessing your landscape.
'Moooove along': Rogue cow wrangled at Olive Garden restaurant in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater Police had quite a day on Thursday after they wrangled a cow at an Olive Garden restaurant. Officers with SPD worked with Stillwater Animal Welfare to take a cow "into custody" after reports came flooding in of the cow wandering around outside of Olive Garden.
Furry Friends: Kenny
Good Day OK's Adam King and Shelby Love met with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Kenny and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City.
Flights at Will Rogers World Airport and across the nation grounded due to FAA outage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It was deja vu for flyers out of Will Rogers World Airport Wednesday. After weeks of canceled and delayed Southwest flights over the holiday break, flights were once again delayed. The issue at hand this time: an outage of the FAA's 'Notice to Air Missions System'.
High speed chase ends in crash in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police say a high-speed chase ended in a crash near SE 59th and Eastern on Friday. Officers at this time are not sure what caused the chase, but are actively investigating. The ground chase was terminated several times due to it being too...
Edmond North and Santa Fe parents receive letter apologizing for 'troubling' act
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH)-- — It was a shocking moment for 150 Edmond North and Santa Fe high school students in an auditorium class. At the end of a speaker's live video conference presentation, an outsider was mistakenly admitted to the video call. On the screen was what principals called a "man engaging in a sexual act."
Oklahoma Thespian Festival
The Annual Oklahoma Thespian Festival starts Friday, Jan. 13th, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15th, at Southmoore High School. Fox 25's Shelby Love talks with Lauren Peck-Weisenfels about what the festival is all about. The three day event features workshops, college auditions, play works, and more for students. For more...
Gunshot victim found in the middle of a street in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to the area of Southeast 15th and High early Friday morning for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m., officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of the street.
'Very scary': Oklahoma Christian University receives fake mass shooting threat
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A scary situation at Oklahoma Christian University on Thursday, January 12. The school went on lockdown after someone threatened a mass shooting over the phone. OKCPD confirmed it was a fake call from someone out of state. Everyone's okay, but it still caught a lot...
Walters: 'You are going to see us take directly on this assault from the radical left'
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters (R) took aim at two former teachers and called for their licenses to be revoked on Wednesday. He asserted that the two violated state law, admitted to it, and planned to do so again. HB 1775...
Mother says her son was forced by a Greenvale Elementary teacher to do 15 minute wall sit
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother says she is upset after a teacher forced her third grade son to do a fifteen minute wall sit as punishment. Jayne Stephans says this happened on Thursday at Greenvale Elementary, which is part of the Western Heights public schools district. Stephans...
'I literally thought somebody was trying to break in': Veteran speaks out on pranks
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Matthew Lemieux, an Oklahoma City resident and Air Force veteran, is speaking out about teenagers kicking at his door and taking off — saying such episodes can be especially hard on those with anxiety. According to him, those who have had near-death experiences...
Over 8,000 flights delayed nationally due to FAA system outage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Over 8,000 thousand flights were delayed Wednesday across the US, due to an FAA system outage that grounded all flights Wednesday morning. The US Department of Transportation is currently investigating what caused the outage, but the White House said that there is no evidence of a cyber attack.
Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember for the murder of elderly couple
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — The State of Oklahoma successfully carried out the execution of Scott James Eizember on Thursday. The 62-year-old received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 12. Eizember’s attorneys did not deny he killed...
OKCPD: Man found dead in drainage ditch on Christmas Eve identified as 17-year-old
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police say they have successfully identified the person who was found dead in a drainage ditch located along S. Walker Ave. on Christmas Eve. According to the police report, the victim was identified as a 17-year-old male. The teen's identity was revealed after...
DNA Galleries hosts art show featuring the work of artists experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Artists who have experienced homelessness will be displaying their artwork at the DNA Galleries in the Plaza District during January and February. The exhibit will be put on display at DNA Galleries from Jan. 12 through Feb. 5 and is free to the public. The...
Know The Law: Car Accidents
There are a lot of legal terms you need to know when it comes to handling the law. Will Gosney, with West Ylla Gosney Attorneys at Law, shares some important information about what you need to know if you get into a collision. If you need help from an attorney...
'Am I even safe here?': OU student faces racist vandalism, NPD investigates
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman police are investigating what they're calling a hate crime. Vandals spray-painted a racist message on a black woman's garage door. The Norman Police Department (NPD) says this crime happened last week, but the 20-year-old's life hasn't been the same ever since. Fox 25 spoke with the victim, Kiley Ellis.
