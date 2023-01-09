Pritzker takes 2nd oath as IL governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was sworn in Monday in Springfield for his second four-year term alongside other newly elected state leaders.

Pritzker’s inauguration ceremony took place at the Bank of Springfield Center.

The billionaire investor and philanthropist, who easily cruised to reelection, shed light on his plans for the next four years.

“I come to you with an agenda as ambitious and bold as our people are, thinking not only about the next four years but about the next 40,” Pritzker said.

Without getting into specifics, Pritzker promoted preschool for every child, making college more affordable, widespread health care, and permeant tax relief.

The governor also demanded immediate action to address gun violence.

“I’m tired of living in a world where a mass shooting needs a title, so you know which one we’re referring to,” he said. “Now I’m a firm believer that government functions best when we look for compromise, but I’m done with the NRA having its way when it comes to mass shootings.”

Pritzker made no mention of speculation he might run for president in 2024, but the governor touched on the rising divisions and hate in America.

“Old evils will always find new haters to bring them back to life,” he said. “Yesterday’s Father Coughlin becomes today’s Tucker Carlson.

“I’ve realized that for my entire lifetime, progress has been made against bigotry and intolerance. But not anymore. None of us should ignore that our nation has slid noticeably backward, and dangerously so.”

The other statewide constitutional officers – Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Treasurer Michael Frerichs and the new Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias – were all sworn in.

Monday night, the pomp continues with an inaugural bash at the Illinois state fairgrounds.

Watch Pritzker’s official swearing-in and full inauguration speech in the video below.

