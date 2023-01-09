Read full article on original website
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints
Ravens get brutal Tyler Huntley update amid Lamar Jackson injury
Lamar Jackson has missed over a month due to a knee injury. His status for the Baltimore Ravens’ Wild Card clash against the Cincinnati Bengals is uncertain. However, backup QB Tyler Huntley did not throw a pass during the media viewing of Wednesday’s practice due to tendinitis, per Jamison Hensley. Undrafted rookie third-string QB Anthony […] The post Ravens get brutal Tyler Huntley update amid Lamar Jackson injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
ClutchPoints
RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.
ClutchPoints
Rob Gronkowski’s ‘hundred billion dollar’ Joe Burrow take ahead of playoffs vs. Ravens
Ahead of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has given his insight on the matchup. During a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Gronkowski was asked about which player could have the best performance over Wild Card weekend. In his answer, Gronkowski took the […] The post Rob Gronkowski’s ‘hundred billion dollar’ Joe Burrow take ahead of playoffs vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman believes that Dak Prescott has not been “playing with a great deal of confidence.” Prescott capped off the Cowboys’ regular season schedule on a rather sluggish note. He threw at least one interception in each of Dallas’ final seven games of the regular season. The two-time Pro Bowler is […] The post Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. It wasn’t perfect, however, and his play dipped a bit as the Lions completed a winning season. With a major decision looming, the Lions have a lot to think about. And the Lions are doing just that, thinking. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes spoke […] The post Jeff Okudah’s future with Lions takes surprising turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game
The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel […] The post Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Aaron Rodgers vs. Jordan Love in 2023 draws blunt take from GM Brian Gutekunst
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he thinks Aaron Rodgers still played at a “very high level” this season, despite lack of production, USA Today Packers beat writer Ryan Wood wrote in a Friday tweet. He says the team “made a very big commitment” to him last offseason and indicates Rodgers gives the team better chance to win next season than quarterback Jordan Love.
ClutchPoints
3 early Packers offseason targets in 2023 NFL free agency
The Green Bay Packers are a team in an interesting spot. After three straight 13-win seasons, they finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and failed to reach the postseason. Now heading into the offseason, they face uncertainty throughout the roster, including at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers, who...
ClutchPoints
Why Seattle Seahawks will win the 2023 Super Bowl
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, against all odds, have won just enough games to get into the 2023 NFL playoffs. They finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, which was much better than what a lot of people thought this team would end up with after 18 weeks of football. Although a Wild-Card […] The post Why Seattle Seahawks will win the 2023 Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Derek Carr’s Raiders future gets major trade update
Derek Carr’s time as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be coming to an end, as the franchise is set to “begin the process” of evaluating Carr’s trade market, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As Rapoport notes, Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he would need to be […] The post Derek Carr’s Raiders future gets major trade update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Lamar Jackson breaks silence on knee injury in strong message to Ravens
Lamar Jackson updated the status of his knee injury as the first round of the NFL playoff dawns. The Baltimore Ravens superstar revealed on Twitter Thursday that he’s still recovering from a PCL sprain in his left knee, dealing with inflammation and instability and far from 100 percent. “Thank you everyone for your support and […] The post Lamar Jackson breaks silence on knee injury in strong message to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Aaron Rodgers’ future draws sobering takes from Packers teammates
The Green Bay Packers failed to make the NFL playoffs, yet remain in the headlines given the uncertainty of Aaron Rodgers’ future. While sportswriters and fans have discussed the topic endlessly since Green Bay’s Week 18 loss against the Detroit Lions, you can’t say the same about Rodgers’ teammates. Based on the quotes gathered from […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ future draws sobering takes from Packers teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 1