Man accused of stabbing estranged wife to death in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes arrested

By WPXI.com News Staff, Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — U.S. Marshals arrested a man who police said stabbed his estranged wife to death in her home in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood.

Officials said 50-year-old William L. Fitzgerald was arrested as he was driving north on I-79 near Morgantown, West Virginia.

According to Pittsburgh police, Fitzgerald was wanted for the murder of Tarae Washington. Court documents said Fitzgerald is Washington’s estranged husband.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police: Arrest warrant issued for man after woman found stabbed to death in her Pittsburgh home

Washington was found handcuffed, stabbed to death in her home on Arlington Avenue in the South Side Slopes on Thursday night, police said.

Police said family members were concerned after not hearing from Washington. They went to check on her and found her unresponsive.

