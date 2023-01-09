San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting.

Arriving on the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Homicide detectives with SJPD conducted an extensive investigation and identified Humberto Correa-Velasquez, 48, of San Jose as the suspect. An arrest warrant for homicide was obtained and issued.

Correa-Velasquez was arrested on Dec. 29 by members of the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. San Jose PD Homicide Unit detectives responded to Idaho and with the assistance of the Caldwell Police Department, continued with an ongoing investigation into the homicide, police said. The suspect was extradited back to San Jose on Jan. 6 and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The homicide was San Jose’s 34th of 2022.

