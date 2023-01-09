ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

New Experience Coming to Illinois Will Let You Fly Over Windy City

A new attraction is currently under construction on the shores of Lake Michigan that will bring a whole new experience to Chicago next year. According to the billboards posted at Navy Pier, the "ultimate flying ride" will be opening in the Spring of 2024 which will let you see landscapes like never before while having the feeling of flight.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Chicago Bears Are Soon Expected To Name New President

As a Chicago Bears fan, I am thrilled to hear the recent news that the team is expected to name Kevin Warren as their new president and CEO, replacing the outgoing Ted Phillips. Warren, who is currently the commissioner of the Big Ten, has reportedly decided to take on a new challenge and join the Bears organization.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Chicago Cubs Celebrate Beverage’s Return to Wrigley with Epic Sing-a-long Ad

When Chicago Cubs baseball returns to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field for the 2023 season, a fan-favorite beverage will be returning, too. It seems like it's been nothing but a barrage of bad news for Cub fans since the season ended. I think the bad news hit its peak about a month ago when what we had expected for a while, finally became a reality. The Cubs not only traded Willson Contreras, but they also traded him to one of our greatest rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Self-Described ‘Alpha Male’ Boycotting M&Ms After Candy Release Supporting Women, Says Men Who Buy M&Ms Are ‘Soft, Woke, Beta Males’

A self-described "alpha male" has decided to boycott M&Ms after the candy released a limited-edition package featuring just their female characters. Nick Adams, an Australian-born right-wing commentator and Trump fan, spoke out against the candy's parent company Mars, Inc., outside of M&M's World in Times Square in New York. Adams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97ZOK

3 Former Female Employees Steal $117,000 From IL Gas Station

The theft of thousands of dollars stolen from an Illinois gas station was an inside job. Suspicion Over Not Receiving Payment For Gift Card Purchases. There was some suspicious activity going on at the BP Minit Mart in Manhattan, Illinois. The "red flags" started coming out after the gas station along with the gift card company found some problems in their financial records. There were many gift cards purchased without any record of being paid for. It added up to $117,000. A further investigation was then started.
MANHATTAN, IL
97ZOK

Illinois First Responders Rescue Woman Who Drove On Frozen Pond

It was a scary situation in Illinois when a woman drove her car onto the middle of a frozen pond. A woman in Lakewood had a very scary moment. Somehow, she drove her car a hundred feet into the middle of a frozen pond. I have several questions about this incident including how and why she ended up there. Unfortunately, I couldn't find those kinds of details. Maybe, her car slid on some ice. Did she get confused and think it was part of the road?
VILLAGE OF LAKEWOOD, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy