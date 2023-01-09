Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
Related
These 5 Iconic Families Gave Us Many Things to Love in Illinois
I think we can all agree that Illinois is home to many powerful people and families both past and present, good and bad. If you're ever on a quest to discover Illinois families who have generations of impact on our state's history, you will likely find these 5 names come up the most.
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
New Experience Coming to Illinois Will Let You Fly Over Windy City
A new attraction is currently under construction on the shores of Lake Michigan that will bring a whole new experience to Chicago next year. According to the billboards posted at Navy Pier, the "ultimate flying ride" will be opening in the Spring of 2024 which will let you see landscapes like never before while having the feeling of flight.
Chicago Bears Are Soon Expected To Name New President
As a Chicago Bears fan, I am thrilled to hear the recent news that the team is expected to name Kevin Warren as their new president and CEO, replacing the outgoing Ted Phillips. Warren, who is currently the commissioner of the Big Ten, has reportedly decided to take on a new challenge and join the Bears organization.
Illinois Woman Gets Coined ‘Lasagna Mom’ After Roblox Message to Daughter Goes Viral
After trying multiple times to reach her daughter by phone, one Illinois Mom hopped on Roblox to get an important message to her daughter, and now the entire country is talking about it. A Desperate Roblox Situation. I have two daughters, ages 6 and 9, and Roblox is a BIG...
Chicago Cubs Celebrate Beverage’s Return to Wrigley with Epic Sing-a-long Ad
When Chicago Cubs baseball returns to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field for the 2023 season, a fan-favorite beverage will be returning, too. It seems like it's been nothing but a barrage of bad news for Cub fans since the season ended. I think the bad news hit its peak about a month ago when what we had expected for a while, finally became a reality. The Cubs not only traded Willson Contreras, but they also traded him to one of our greatest rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals.
5 Reasons Chicago Bears Should Absolutely Be Featured On HBO’s Hard Knocks
HBO's "Hard Knocks" series provides fans with an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at one NFL team's training camp and preparation for the upcoming season. As the Chicago Bears are one of the teams eligible to be selected for the upcoming season, it's worth considering why they would be the best team to be featured on the show.
Self-Described ‘Alpha Male’ Boycotting M&Ms After Candy Release Supporting Women, Says Men Who Buy M&Ms Are ‘Soft, Woke, Beta Males’
A self-described "alpha male" has decided to boycott M&Ms after the candy released a limited-edition package featuring just their female characters. Nick Adams, an Australian-born right-wing commentator and Trump fan, spoke out against the candy's parent company Mars, Inc., outside of M&M's World in Times Square in New York. Adams...
3 Former Female Employees Steal $117,000 From IL Gas Station
The theft of thousands of dollars stolen from an Illinois gas station was an inside job. Suspicion Over Not Receiving Payment For Gift Card Purchases. There was some suspicious activity going on at the BP Minit Mart in Manhattan, Illinois. The "red flags" started coming out after the gas station along with the gift card company found some problems in their financial records. There were many gift cards purchased without any record of being paid for. It added up to $117,000. A further investigation was then started.
Illinois First Responders Rescue Woman Who Drove On Frozen Pond
It was a scary situation in Illinois when a woman drove her car onto the middle of a frozen pond. A woman in Lakewood had a very scary moment. Somehow, she drove her car a hundred feet into the middle of a frozen pond. I have several questions about this incident including how and why she ended up there. Unfortunately, I couldn't find those kinds of details. Maybe, her car slid on some ice. Did she get confused and think it was part of the road?
Teacher Allegedly Overdoses on Fentanyl in Front of Middle School Class
Students at a New Jersey middle school were shocked when their teacher reportedly overdosed in front of them during art class. Frank Thompson, a teacher at Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield, NJ, was found unresponsive on Nov. 29, 2022, according to the Westfield Police Department. Upon arriving at the scene,...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0