Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Growing Oklahoma: Soil Sampling for a Better Garden
Soil sampling is the best way to grow a better garden and it's something you can do all by yourself. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how easy it is to test your soil, and why it's so important when it comes to assessing your landscape.
okcfox.com
Kitchen Living: Crockpot Cauliflower Bolognese
We're starting a new segment on Living Oklahoma called Kitchen Livin! Today Malcolm is making his not so famous crockpot Cauliflower Bolognese.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember for the murder of elderly couple
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — The State of Oklahoma successfully carried out the execution of Scott James Eizember on Thursday. The 62-year-old received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 12. Eizember’s attorneys did not deny he killed...
okcfox.com
Many stranded across broken bridges as severe weather pummels California
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KMPH) — Many residents in Three Rivers, California woke up to their backyards washed away due to the dangerous winter storm passing through. Due to heavy flooding and debris, the North and South Fork bridges have been destroyed, leaving some people stranded on the other side.
okcfox.com
Ex-model sentenced after killing California psychiatrist
A former model, accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019, received her sentence Tuesday. 29-year-old Kelsey Turner will serve 10 to 25 years in prison in the killing of 71-year-old Doctor Thomas Burchard. It comes after turner pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November. Police said she had an...
okcfox.com
"Ready for closure": ODOC to allow spiritual advisor in execution chamber Thursday
MCALESTER, Okla. — In a stunning reversal Wednesday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced it was willing to allow access into the execution chamber for a spiritual advisory to Scott Eizember. Eizember is scheduled to be executed Thursday after being convicted of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in 2003.
okcfox.com
At least 7 dead in Alabama as severe weather, tornadoes hammer state
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for multiple counties following a severe weather system that passed through the state Thursday. The counties included are Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa. Ivey and state emergency officials will assess the situation to...
okcfox.com
'Still very actively looking for her': OSBI issues update on missing 4-year-old Athena
CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) provided additional information about the disappearance of four-year-old Athena Brownfield. While there were not a lot of updates that the OSBI could provide at this time, they did say they had been gathering what they call "relevant items" throughout the process of searching for Athena.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma AG to take on prosecution of Epic Charter school founders, former CFO
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Attorney General Gentner Drummond has notified Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna that his office will take on the responsibility of prosecuting Epic Charter School's two founders and their former chief financial officer. As you and I have discussed and as I have said publicly,...
Comments / 1