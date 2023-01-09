Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Clackamas County three-vehicle crash kills one, hospitalizes another
A three-vehicle crash on Highway 224 left one dead and caused traffic on the road Wednesday morning.
kptv.com
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 224
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Vancouver, Wash. man died and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police. Just before 6 a.m., police responded to Highway 224 near milepost 17 where a Volkswagen Golf, a...
KATU.com
Driver dies in head-on crash along Hwy 224 in Clackamas County
EAGLE CREEK, Ore. — A driver died and another was flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek-Sandy Highway junction (Hwy 211). Initial reports indicate Miguel B....
kptv.com
Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
nbc16.com
One fatality in three vehicle crash at Marion County intersection
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in a three vehicle crash on Hwy 214 at the intersection with Downs Rd NE in Marion County Wednesday, the Oregon State Police reported in a news release. At about 9:40 a.m., 19-year-old Diceon M. Macias of Salem, driving a Honda...
Woman dies 2 days after crash that injured child in stroller
The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.
kptv.com
1 taken to hospital with minor injuries after SE Portland house fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to a hospital following a house fire in southeast Portland Wednesday morning. At about 9:47 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 4200 block of Southeast 141st Avenue. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the home, with active fire showing from the second story with flames running up the interior framing and wall of the home.
kptv.com
Man charged in Lents Neighborhood shooting that injured 1
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been charged and a gun has been seized in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Lents neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, OR
On Christmas Eve last year, a random shooting occurred in Milwaukie when Tigard resident Keven Eugene Irvine randomly shot a mail carrier in the middle of the day. An article at Oregon Live written by Maxine Bernstein on January 11, explains Irvine was driving around in his white van when witnesses say he stopped in the middle of the road, got out, kneeled down with a rifle and shot at the mail carrier, hitting him once in the left leg near his knee.
kptv.com
65-year-old gets 10 years for Portland robberies with replica gun
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison for two Portland robberies in 2021, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. Michael Dizer was convicted of robbing two businesses with a replica handgun on Sept. 5 and 7 in 2021. On...
kptv.com
Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass
The ceremony will take place at the State Capitol in Salem at 1 p.m. One of the quiet struggles for many Oregonians that can fly under the radar is food insecurity.
kptv.com
Suspect wanted for shooting that injured man, 11-year-old girl in East Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of shooting two people, including a 11-year-old girl, in East Portland Tuesday night. Just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the Morgan Place Apartments on the 15900 block of East...
kptv.com
No charges for Clark Co. deputy who shot and killed off-duty Vancouver officer
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has concluded the officer who fatally shot off-duty Vancouver officer Donald Sahota was acting in “good faith” and won’t be criminally charged. Sahota was shot by a Clark County deputy on Jan. 29, 2022, outside...
Cornelius man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of children
A Cornelius man pleaded guilty Thursday of murdering his wife in front of two of the couple’s four children, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
kptv.com
Tigard man sentenced to prison for severely injuring 18-month-old boy
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to prison Tuesday after being found guilty of causing severe injuries to a toddler, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Brandon James Stevens was found guilty of first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mistreatment. He...
kptv.com
Portland woman has Kia stolen with sentimental items inside
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is devastated after someone stole her car on Wednesday in NE Portland while she was at work. It was just a normal day for Tamikia Taylor at the Maple Mallory Apartments but at 4:14 pm, when she was about to leave, her dark grey Kia Optima was gone.
kptv.com
Man sentenced to over 25 years in prison after killing 4 in Salem drunk driving crash
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man will serve more than 25 years in prison after hitting and killing four people and injuring two more while driving drunk, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 25, was driving his Nissan...
kptv.com
Firefighters detail narrow save of home during Portland church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a massive fire burned a historic church building down in downtown Portland last week, new details have been released about how Portland Fire and Rescue acted quickly to save a home right next to the church. The fire broke out at about 5:30 in the...
kptv.com
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
Comments / 1