ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 224

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Vancouver, Wash. man died and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police. Just before 6 a.m., police responded to Highway 224 near milepost 17 where a Volkswagen Golf, a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 taken to hospital with minor injuries after SE Portland house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to a hospital following a house fire in southeast Portland Wednesday morning. At about 9:47 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 4200 block of Southeast 141st Avenue. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the home, with active fire showing from the second story with flames running up the interior framing and wall of the home.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man charged in Lents Neighborhood shooting that injured 1

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been charged and a gun has been seized in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Lents neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.
PORTLAND, OR
Robbie Newport

Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, OR

On Christmas Eve last year, a random shooting occurred in Milwaukie when Tigard resident Keven Eugene Irvine randomly shot a mail carrier in the middle of the day. An article at Oregon Live written by Maxine Bernstein on January 11, explains Irvine was driving around in his white van when witnesses say he stopped in the middle of the road, got out, kneeled down with a rifle and shot at the mail carrier, hitting him once in the left leg near his knee.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

65-year-old gets 10 years for Portland robberies with replica gun

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison for two Portland robberies in 2021, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. Michael Dizer was convicted of robbing two businesses with a replica handgun on Sept. 5 and 7 in 2021. On...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Tigard man sentenced to prison for severely injuring 18-month-old boy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to prison Tuesday after being found guilty of causing severe injuries to a toddler, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Brandon James Stevens was found guilty of first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mistreatment. He...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Portland woman has Kia stolen with sentimental items inside

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is devastated after someone stole her car on Wednesday in NE Portland while she was at work. It was just a normal day for Tamikia Taylor at the Maple Mallory Apartments but at 4:14 pm, when she was about to leave, her dark grey Kia Optima was gone.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy