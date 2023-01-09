Read full article on original website
'Tons to do, and we're just going': New western Massachusetts lawmakers settle in on Beacon Hill
Two new state legislators from western Massachusetts say they've learned a lot during their first week on the job. They say they've received the usual "onboarding" items — like learning how to file a bill, to navigating the halls of the Statehouse. New lawmakers also share temporary office space...
NH teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge.
NH News Recap: What lawmakers are proposing on housing, marijuana legalization and more
Housing, the state budget, marijuana legalization — those are just a few of the priorities House leaders have outlined for this legislative session. But what are the actual policies lawmakers are proposing? We dig into those proposals on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
Some Connecticut lawmakers want to make free lunches at public schools permanent
Many Connecticut school districts have run out of federal funding that allowed them to provide free school lunches to all students earlier in the pandemic. The state Senate has proposed a bill to make free lunches permanent, and in the meantime, some lawmakers are pushing for emergency funding to keep lunches free through the end of the school year.
Connecticut health care advocates rally to expand HUSKY coverage for undocumented immigrants
Connecticut health care advocates are calling on the state Legislature to expand HUSKY insurance coverage for all immigrants — regardless of immigration status. Undocumented residents older than 12 are ineligible for HUSKY coverage. Undocumented immigrants are also ineligible for the state's health insurance marketplace Access Health CT, Medicaid, Medicare and other state and federal programs.
Telehealth and mail-order medications expand abortion access in New Hampshire
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. A recent federal rule change will expand access to abortion care by allowing pharmacies, no longer just clinics, to dispense abortion pills, which can be used to terminate a pregnancy up to 11 weeks. But it’s local providers who may give even greater access with the introduction of telehealth appointments.
NH hospitals sue to stop state from boarding psychiatric patients in their ERs
A group of New Hampshire hospitals is suing the state over its practice of boarding people who are held involuntarily due to a mental health crisis in emergency rooms for days or weeks until psychiatric beds are available. The 15 hospitals are seeking an order that would force the New...
New Hampshire has services for teens in crisis. There just aren’t enough.
The shooting death of a Gilford teen by police this month has raised concerns about New Hampshire’s efforts to provide mental health services for young people. Gilford police had been called to 17-year-old Mischa Fay’s house multiple times in the previous year due to mental health concerns. This time, an officer shot and killed Fay.
NH has spent years trying to prevent police from killing people in mental distress, but advocates say gaps remain
The two police officers who responded to the home of 17-year old Mischa Fay on New Year’s Day had met him before. Police logs show both officers had been to the boy’s Gilford home in prior months, responding to a series of mental health distress calls placed by his parents.
Meet NHPR’s newest Couch Fellow, Jeongyoon Han
Jeongyoon Han is this year's NHPR Couch Fellow. She joined NHPR from a recent stint as a production intern at NPR’s Weekend Edition. She’s also worked as an English teacher at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and previously contributed as a news assistant at WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau in Williamstown, MA. Han is a graduate of Williams College, where she was editor in chief of the college newspaper.
10 things to do in NH this weekend: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Wildlife in Winter
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. New Hampshire on Skis (lecture) on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5:30 p.m....
