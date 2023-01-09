ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NH teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge.
Connecticut health care advocates rally to expand HUSKY coverage for undocumented immigrants

Connecticut health care advocates are calling on the state Legislature to expand HUSKY insurance coverage for all immigrants — regardless of immigration status. Undocumented residents older than 12 are ineligible for HUSKY coverage. Undocumented immigrants are also ineligible for the state's health insurance marketplace Access Health CT, Medicaid, Medicare and other state and federal programs.
Telehealth and mail-order medications expand abortion access in New Hampshire

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. A recent federal rule change will expand access to abortion care by allowing pharmacies, no longer just clinics, to dispense abortion pills, which can be used to terminate a pregnancy up to 11 weeks. But it’s local providers who may give even greater access with the introduction of telehealth appointments.
New Hampshire has services for teens in crisis. There just aren’t enough.

The shooting death of a Gilford teen by police this month has raised concerns about New Hampshire’s efforts to provide mental health services for young people. Gilford police had been called to 17-year-old Mischa Fay’s house multiple times in the previous year due to mental health concerns. This time, an officer shot and killed Fay.
Meet NHPR’s newest Couch Fellow, Jeongyoon Han

Jeongyoon Han is this year's NHPR Couch Fellow. She joined NHPR from a recent stint as a production intern at NPR’s Weekend Edition. She’s also worked as an English teacher at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and previously contributed as a news assistant at WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau in Williamstown, MA. Han is a graduate of Williams College, where she was editor in chief of the college newspaper.
