nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for theft of gifts
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, on an O’Brien County warrant for third-degree burglary — motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from him being witnessed to be in possession of a laundry basket containing Christmas...
dakotanewsnow.com
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County has left one person dead.
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
nwestiowa.com
Worthington man jailed for OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 25-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Urbano Ramos Lopez stemmed from him losing control of a southbound 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van and entering the median on the Highway 60 expressway about two miles north of Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman jailed for store theft
ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man, Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident In Sibley
Sibley, Iowa– A man and a woman, both from Sibley were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sibley on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:45 p.m., 32-year-old Dustin Pursell of Sibley was driving a 2010 Volkswagen northbound on 8th Avenue, in Sibley. They tell us that 54-year-old Tina Haluska of Worthington, MN was westbound on 7th Street in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
dakotanewsnow.com
Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities identified a Canton woman in the fatal two-car crash on Dec. 31, 2022. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said this crash was directly related to a high-speed chase involving Lincoln County Sherriff’s deputies. The suspect involved, William Pigg, led the officers on the chase after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. Pigg was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue when he hit a 2012 Subaru Forester on HWY 18.
drgnews.com
Man on parole for killing classmate in Pierre in 2012 in custody in Clay County on weapons possession charges
A 26-year-old former resident of Pierre who went to prison after being convicted of killing a classmate when they were both 16, is back in custody in South Dakota after breaking parole. Information from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Braiden Kit McCahren was arrested Jan. 6, 2023, on two...
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Tuesday Morning Accident Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Ocheyedan man and his passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:45 a.m., 74-year-old Bernard Engelkes of Ocheyedan was driving a 2001 Toyota minivan southbound on Highway 60, two miles north of Ashton. They tell us that 21-year-old Dax DeGroot of George was eastbound on 210th Street in a 2015 Ford pickup.
Person rescued from grain bin in Plymouth County
A person was rescued from a grain bin out of Plymouth County Wednesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux City man allegedly attacked with chain one day after his vehicle was set on fire; Suspect arrested
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was caught on camera assaulting someone with a chain one day after allegedly setting fire to the victim’s vehicle, according to Sioux City Police. Officials noted he apparently ripped the victims’ video doorbell from its mount and used it to cause damage to the front door.
gowatertown.net
SDHP identifies woman killed in crash west of Canton
CANTON, S.D. – A Canton woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash seven miles west of Canton on New Year’s Eve. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 40 year-old Rebecca Earll was driving a vehicle that collided with a second vehicle at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 115 and U.S. Highway 18.
nwestiowa.com
Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée
LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
siouxlandnews.com
Man arrested after early morning pursuit through Sioux City's Morningside area
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is in custody after an early-morning pursuit in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. 35-year-old Kyle Obermeyer was arrested by officers after a pursuit that began by Iowa State Patrol on the 1900 block of South Lakeport. Obermeyer was wanted for parole violation and multiple counts of credit card fraud.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teen arrested after Sibley stop
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products, failure to maintain a registration plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Devin Jae Heronemus...
