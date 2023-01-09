Ashton, Iowa– A Ocheyedan man and his passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:45 a.m., 74-year-old Bernard Engelkes of Ocheyedan was driving a 2001 Toyota minivan southbound on Highway 60, two miles north of Ashton. They tell us that 21-year-old Dax DeGroot of George was eastbound on 210th Street in a 2015 Ford pickup.

