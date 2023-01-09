Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Minnesota Vikings prepare for first home playoff game since 'Minneapolis Miracle'
MINNEAPOLIS — The last time the Minnesota Vikings hosted a playoff game, a miracle occurred. It happened on a play called “Seven Heaven” as the Vikings trailed the New Orleans Saints 24-23 with just 10 seconds remaining in an NFC divisional round playoff game back in January of 2018. Case Keenum, the Vikings’ quarterback at the time, slung a pass 27 yards down the right sideline to receiver Stefon Diggs, who eluded a tackle and took it the rest of the way for the game-winning touchdown.
Local Giants fan offering home, rides to out-of-state visitors
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Jacob and Kahri Mayo's house isn't a split house for a lack of trying. Jacob, despite having a mom from Minnesota, is a Hudson, N.Y. native. "I tried when I was younger, I really did," he said, recalling the time he tried to jump on the Minnesota Vikings bandwagon. But he said he couldn't, especially not after the 2001 NFC championship game, during which the Vikings took a terrible, terrible loss.
Tickets still available for Vikings-Giants playoff game
MINNEAPOLIS — There's still time to get tickets for Sunday's playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings take on the New York Giants at 3:30 p.m. CST in the NFL Wild Card Round. At last check, Ticketmaster had tickets listed for as little as $140 each. If you'd...
Vikings tap Ludacris for playoff halftime show
MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings will enjoy a home-field advantage Sunday afternoon when they take on the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium, a leg up that comes largely from a spirited fan base that collectively acts as the team's 12th man. Well, it appears the Purple is trying...
Vikings fans prepare for first home playoff game in five years
MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time since the Minneapolis Miracle five years ago, the Vikings are hosting a home playoff game this weekend. The energy was on full display Friday evening at a pep rally inside the Mall of America. "I'm feeling ready to win," said Sir Skolt, leader...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0