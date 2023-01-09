Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community invited to annual MLK Celebration Week activities at Northwest
Northwest Missouri State University will commemorate the work of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual Celebration Week, beginning Monday, January 16. “Dr. King was and is a very influential figure in our history,” Dr. Justin Mallett, the assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion at Northwest, said. “It is important for all of us to come together to share in the vision that Dr. King had for this entire country.”
Pride Lions make donations at Christmas
The Maryville Pride Lions Club recently celebrated Christmas at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum. As part of the festivities, the Lions donated $750 to the historical society to use for winter utilities.
Elmo fund raises with fish fry
The Elmo Fish Fry will serve from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, January 14 at the Elmo Community Building. The menu is fried fish, chicken, potatoes, salads and drink. There is indoor seating and carryout is available. Cost is $12 for ages 12 and up; $5 for children, age 11...
Pickering starts new year with alderman’s question
At the January 2 Pickering City Council meeting, Alderman Dale Sharp asked “What can we do to make Pickering better in 2023?”. Discussion followed, with Alderman Kevin Leedom suggesting improvements to the city’s parks. He said the tables, benches and bleachers that had been installed had met with favorable responses from the residents. He was wondering if ARPA funds could be used.
Maryville Wrestling hosts quad
The Maryville Spoofhounds girls and boys wrestling teams hosted Savannah, Cameron and Lafayette on January 6 at Maryville High School. The Spoofhounds fell to Cameron 18-61, and to Lafayette 36-46. The Spoofhounds did not wrestle the Savannah team.
Health department releases monthly food reports
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of December. North Nodaway High School, 705 East Barnard Street, Hopkins, high priority. Inspection date: December 6. Criticals: None. Non-criticals: None. North Nodaway Elementary, 201 East 6th Street, Pickering, high priority. Inspection date: December 6. Criticals: None.
January 10, 2023
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a...
Harmon Kennedy
Harmon A. “Shine” Kennedy, 89, Stanberry, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at a St. Joseph hospital. He was born June 19, 1933, in Guilford, to Edward and Eva Buckingham Kennedy. On August 22, 1953, he married Betty Winter in Stanberry. She preceded him in death April 2, 2014.
Gary Lincoln
Gary Wayne Lincoln, 59, Burlington Jct., died Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Village Care Center, Maryville. He was born May 24, 1963, in St. Joseph, to Glen Leroy and Charlotte Emily Brandon Lincoln. Mr. Lincoln was in meat marketing for over 30 years. Mr. Lincoln’s body has been cremated....
