NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
NBC Sports
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
NBC Sports
Belt’s wife sends emotional goodbye to Giants after Jays deal
It’s the end of an era for Giants baseball. Brandon Belt’s 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to an end Tuesday when the Blue Jays announced they agreed to a one-year contract with the first baseman. The deal reportedly is worth $9.3 million. As difficult as it...
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
NBC Sports
Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa
Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Johnson returns, Hurts tosses it around
For the first time since suffering a torn adductor against the Cowboy in Week 16, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice on Friday morning. Johnson, 32, is attempting to forgo surgery and play in the playoffs. The Eagles will host an NFC divisional round game on Jan. 21...
NBC Sports
Sirianni unsure if Hurts will have to keep playing through pain
After the Eagles’ 22-16 win over the Giants on Sunday, head coach Nick Sirianni praised Jalen Hurts for playing through his shoulder injury but admitted Hurts was “hurting bad” in that game. With the win, the Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed and the bye week that...
NBC Sports
PFT’s NFL wild-card 2023 picks
It’s wild-card weekend. Actually, the league would prefer that we call it “super wild-card weekend.” Which is something I won’t do, largely because they want me to do it. I also don’t want to call it wild-card weekend either, because it’s not. It used to be,...
NBC Sports
How CMC, 49ers are preparing for Seahawks in wild-card game
Christian McCaffrey got a first-hand look at how the 49ers prepare for the NFL playoffs this week, ahead of their NFC Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. McCaffrey has one playoff game under his belt with the Carolina Panthers in 2018, losing to...
NBC Sports
NFL playoff predictions roundup: How experts view 49ers' chances
The 49ers' playoff journey officially begins Saturday when they host the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium to launch Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco has had no shortage of deep playoff runs over the last decade-plus, but coach Kyle Shanahan is trying to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area for the first time since 1994. It's in the hands of Shanahan, a top-ranked defense and quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft who is undefeated as a starter.
NBC Sports
Are the Patriots really an attractive destination for potential OCs?
If you watched the New England Patriots at all this season, you know the team should be in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the offense sputtered under first-year play-caller Matt Patricia. Fortunately for them, there are several intriguing OC candidates, including Mass. native Bill O'Brien, former Patriots...
NBC Sports
Aiyuk believes 49ers' offense still growing with rookie Purdy
SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy spent most of the season working with the 49ers’ scout team in practices. He threw passes against the 49ers’ first-team defense to the likes of practice-squad wide receivers Willie Snead IV, Tay Martin and Dazz Newsome. Only since he replaced Jimmy...
NBC Sports
Bosa's Mexico City sack was epic gender reveal for friend
Gender reveals are becoming so advanced, that parents-to-be are outsourcing them to ... NFL players?. On the latest episode of the "Your Mom" podcast, hosts Ashley Adamson and Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of Christian McCaffrey, were joined by Cheryl Bosa, the mother of 49ers' defensive end Nick Bosa. While discussing her son's famous shrug sack celebration, Cheryl shared a story of the time Nick revealed the gender of his best friend's baby with his celebration after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy in the 49ers' Week 11 win at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan: I don’t think other games against Seahawks have anything to do with this one
The 49ers beat the Seahawks twice in the 2022 regular season. San Francisco won 27-7 at home in Week Two and then 21-13 on the road in Week 15. Now they’ll take on one another again for the first matchup of the postseason on Saturday afternoon. On Tuesday, 49ers...
