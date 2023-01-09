ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

MC President set to retire after 15 years

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-  This morning, Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas announced that he will retire in August as the College’s fourth president.

Dr. Thomas began serving as MC’s fourth president on August 15, 2008. During his tenure, he led the college in several new milestones including Early College High School at Midland College, the MC/MISD College & Careers Academies, a pre-kindergarten academy, two new bachelor-level degrees, the Texas A&M-Concho Engineering Academy, the Primary Care Pathway Program and a new enrollment management system that includes a guided pathways approach to assisting students make informed choices about their college careers. Dr. Thomas also oversaw several new building projects including renovations and upgrades to the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center and the new June and Frank Cowden, Jr. Dining Hall. Before he retires in August, two new capital projects will be completed: renovation of the Jack E. Brown Dining Hall into the Jack E. Brown Conference Hall and the new Pre-K Academy and Center for Teaching Excellence.

Dr. Thomas began his community college career at Midland College in 1976 when he taught psychology courses as an adjunct instructor. In 1979, MC’s first President Dr. Al G. Langford hired Dr. Thomas to teach full time.  He continued working at MC until 1987 when he was hired as a dean at Lexington Community College in Lexington, KY and then as chief instructional officer at Victoria College in Victoria, TX.  From 2000-2008, Thomas served as president of Vernon College in Vernon and Wichita Falls, TX before returning to Midland.

“I was lucky to find a career path that has been so enjoyable and rewarding, but after 47 years in the profession, it is time for a new chapter in my life,” Dr. Thomas said.  “Our daughter Lindsay was born here, and my wife Vicki and I will always cherish our time in Midland.  I want to thank both the Midland community and the community of Fort Stockton, where our branch campus is located.  I know of no other community college that enjoys such phenomenal support. During my time at Midland College, I have had the privilege and pleasure of working with an experienced and professional Board of Trustees. I also work with an outstanding team of faculty, administrators and staff.  I leave knowing that Midland College will be in good hands.  I have no doubt that the next president will carry on the great traditions and commitment to excellence expected by our students and the community.”

The MC Board of Trustees is conducting a nationwide search for a new president.

“On behalf of the Midland College Board of Trustees and the entire community, I wish to thank Dr. Thomas for his many years of devoted and excellent leadership of the College,” Steve Kiser, Chair of the MC Board of Trustees, said.  “While we will miss him, we wish Steve and Vicki good luck, prosperity and happiness always. The Board of Trustees has formed a search committee to begin the task of finding the next President of Midland College, and the committee is in the process of retaining a professional search firm to assist.”

