Caged Guinea pigs found abandoned on roadside two days in a row

The Hawkins County Humane Society ventured into unchartered territory last week, receiving two separate cages of Guinea pigs that had been abandoned on the side of the road on back-to-back days.

On Monday, Jan. 2, a woman driving to work spotted a small cage on the side of Stanley Valley Road.

She later told HCHS director Sandy Behnke that she initially drove past the cage. She then became concerned there may be a small animal trapped in the cage in the cold weather

“She texted one of our board members to tell her where it was, but she felt so bad that she turned around and went back, and found three Guinea pigs in a cage on the side of the Road,” Behnke said.

The woman later found someone at her work to take those three Guinea pigs, so they now have a home.

Behnke noted that in the decade she has served as director of the Hawkins County Humane Society she’d never seen or heard of caged rodents being abandoned on the side of the road.

Then it happened again the next day.

Last Tuesday Jan. 3 the HCHS received a call reporting that there were Guinea pigs in a cage dumped in the Carters Valley community on Hurd Road, just west of the Mount Carmel city line.

“So we brought those two in on Tuesday,” Behnke said. “What is it with Guinea pigs lately. Then (also on Jan. 2) we had another call from another person who wanted to drop off three more Guinea pigs because they weren’t able to continue caring for them. All of a sudden it’s raining Guinea pigs, and why aren’t people taking care of them?”

Although the first three that came from Stanley Valley seemed healthy, Behnke said the two from Carters Valley were filthy, appeared to be malnourished, and their cage was “disgusting”.

Those two guinea pigs were named “T.J.” and “Chocko” by shelter staff. Both were cleaned up and fed, and now appear to be in good shape.

Behnke said they both have “beautiful colors” and are currently up for adoption at the shelter for $10 each. The cage isn’t included. She said T.J. and Chocko need to be adopted separately because they fight.

“In fact, the cage they were found in is one big long cage that has a divider,” Behnke said. “They fight because they’re both males, so whoever adopts either T.J. or Chocko can only take one and will have to supply their own cage.”

In related news a man charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty as a result of a HCHS rescue in November is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Jan. 20. Among the animals rescued from that residence were three hamsters, which can’t be put up for adoption until after the court case is concluded.

Behnke noted, however, that one of the hamsters was pregnant and recently gave birth to a litter of 12. Those 12 hamster, which are not part of the court case, are expected to be weaned and available for adoption in about three weeks.