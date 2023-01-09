Read full article on original website
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield Board of Ed recognizes educator of the year
The Haddonfield board of education meeting on Jan. 12 began with the swearing in of its newest member Michael Nuckols, who was absent from the reorganization session a week prior. That was followed by a recognition ceremony for the nine winners of the Governor’s Educator of the Year and Educational...
thesunpapers.com
Cambridge appoints Michael Gallagher, DO, as director of neuro recovery
Has appointed Michael Gallagher, DO, as director of its newly introduced Neuro Recovery Program. Located at 255 East Main Street in Moorestown, the 200-bed skilled nursing facility provides post-hospital care, short-term rehab and long-term residential care. . Board certified in neurology and clinical neurophysiology, Dr. Gallagher is affiliated with Cooper University...
thesunpapers.com
Letter to The Editor: Connie O’Brien and Chris Cassel
A New Year is here. Live Civilly/Moorestown Ministerium Food Pantry at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church continues to provide food and other essentials to people in our town and the surrounding area. Our doors are open to all without having to show ID or documentation of need. Just come. We are thankful for all the people and groups and churches who donate food and money to help us serve our community. If you make one New Year resolution, give whatever you can to the pantry. Go to stmatthew-lutheran.org to “Food Pantry on site” for information about donating.
thesunpapers.com
Active Adults provides seniors with ways to get out
Mullica Hill’s seniors can meet with others in their age group through Harrison Township’s Active Adults programs. The Harrison Active Adults Steering Committee welcomes new members who can partake in programs that include a low-cost monthly luncheon, according to Active Adults 55+ plus Coordinator Barbara Showers. “We also...
thesunpapers.com
Meet the Author: Ellen J. Green
Love true crime? Don’t miss this chance to meet Ellen J. Green, local author of “Murder in the Neighborhood: The True Story of America’s First Recorded Mass Shooting” at the Mullica Hill Library on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Discover how Ms. Green unraveled a case...
3 injured after being ejected from vehicle in Pennsauken, NJ
The Action Cam on the scene showed a pickup truck with heavy front end damage and another mangled vehicle up on a lawn.
thesunpapers.com
Gun victims remembered through Markeim exhibit
When guests walked into the Markeim Arts Center in Haddonfield on Jan. 6, they were greeted with colorful portraits of lives taken by gun violence, part of “Souls Shot: Portraits of Gun Violence,” a Philadelphia-based exhibition with portraits from the 2021-’22 collection. They are pictures of brothers,...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Newtown Resident, Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer, Remembered for Her Long Career in Television
A Bucks County woman is being remembered for her contributions to the worlds of news and entertainment, as well has her amazing backstory. Frederica Gaffney, a Newtown resident, passed away on Jan. 6. A longtime resident of the Bucks County town, she also lived in Washington Crossing for many years.
Portion of Route 130 Closed in Bordentown Township Due to Collision
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — A portion of Route 130 is closed in Bordentown Township as of 2PM on Monday, January 9 due to a motor vehicle incident. According to the Bordentown Township Police Department, both the North and South lanes of Route 130 in the area of Livingston Lane are currently closed due to a motor vehicle collision. Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.
Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
nccpdnews.com
MAILBOXES VANDALIZED IN MILLWOOD COMMUNITY – MIDDLETOWN
(Middletown, DE 19709) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a string of criminal mischiefs that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the community of Millwood – Middletown in reference to multiple vandalism reports. Upon arrival, it was discovered that 8 separate mailboxes and one vehicle were damaged. The incidents occurred at several homes on Millwood Drive and Marley Road during the overnight hours.
‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring
At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023. The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good. According to a company spokesperson,...
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County
BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting
A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
2 shooting victims in pickup truck pull up to Delaware County hospital for treatment
Chopper 6 was over Delaware County Hospital in Drexel Hill just before 11 p.m. as the pickup truck pulled up.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST ELKTON MAN FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS THROUGHOUT NEW CASTLE COUNTY
(Newark, DE 19702) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 42-year-old Michael Savage of Elkton, Maryland in reference to theft charges. Over the past month, officers have been dispatched to multiple locations throughout the county in reference to a suspect removing AlphaCell batteries from Comcast cable boxes. Thefts were reported in the following communities: Frenchtown Woods, Fox Run, Perch Creek, Glasgow Pines, Sparrow Run, Salem Village, Marydale, Timber Farms, Summer Hill, and Salem Woods.
Pedestrian Injured In Route 37 Crash
TOMS RIVER – Local police confirm that a man was struck by a passing car on Route 37 and that he was in critical condition. The man was not identified, except that he is 42 and from Lodi. Jillian Messina, spokeswoman for the Toms River Police, said that the crash took place at around 9:30 a.m. on January 10 in an eastbound lane.
