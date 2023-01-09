ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Cognizant — Shares of Cognizant rose 8% after the IT company raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance. It also named Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Kumar was previously president of Infosys. American Airlines...
Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth

Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.
Time for the Fed to Declare Victory on Inflation? Not Yet

December's monthly decline in the consumer price index gets the Fed a step closer to beating inflation. Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, insisted that it's "Time for the Fed to declare victory and stop rate hikes!" Other economists, though, think it's unlikely the...
Activist Investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Won't Pursue Wendy's Takeover

Nelson Peltz isn't interested in acquiring Wendy's, according to a regulatory filing made on Friday. In a statement, Peltz, who serves as chair of the burger chain, said his firm is confident in Wendy's ability to drive long-term value for shareholders. Also on Friday, Wendy's announced a reorganization for its...
Consumer Prices Jumped in December, But Do Signs Point to Inflation Easing?

The Consumer Price Index for December 2021 points to signs that inflation may be starting to ease. “We’re moving in the right direction but we still have a long way to go,” said Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst for Bankrate.com. “We’re confident in saying we’ve seen peak inflation, but we still need to see more improvement and broader-based improvement.”

