Read full article on original website
Related
Reserve seats for the Great Bend Chamber annual awards
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce invite the business community to come together for the 101st Annual Awards on Feb. 25 at the Great Bend Events Center. This annual event is the premier event of the year celebrating the people and the businesses who've paved the way for a bright future.
Re-centering of state funding for community colleges, Barton benefits
At the December Kansas Association of Community College Trustees (KACCT) meeting, the board passed their upcoming legislative agenda. The KACCT supports an advocates for all the community colleges in the state. Heather Morgan, KACCT Executive Director, said last year the two-year community and technical sector was fully funded for the...
USD 428 examines fleet management, discusses lease program
Drive it until it dies. USD 428 Great Bend Assistant Superintendent John Popp told the board of education during Monday's meeting, that the district currently uses that philosophy on its fleet of 38 vehicles. Enterprise Fleet Management Consultant Ken Olsen also spoke to the board about a program that would dramatically change how the district uses vehicles.
United Way’s free laundry initiative expanding to Larned
Last August, United Way of Central Kansas introduced Laundry Love to the Great Bend community where the organization provides free laundry services for low- or no-income families and individuals. Hosting the event at a laundromat once a month, United Way helped more than 50 families and provided nearly 240 loads of free laundry in the first three months.
🎙City Edition: Network Administrator James Cell
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Network Administrator James Cell that aired Jan. 11, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Groups interested in upgrading Great Bend’s By-Pass Park
While the City of Great Bend has concentrated time and resources over the past two years to organize improvements at Heizer Park, there are other groups interested in sprucing up the Highway 281 By-Pass Park. Often forgotten, the By-Pass Park along on the east side of town is nestled in...
Barton’s college finds ways to feed students on campus during breaks
Coming off the Christmas break, Barton Community College Board of Trustees members asked administration how the college handles students staying on campus during the breaks, specifically with the cafeteria closed. Barton Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs was quoted earlier this month about the challenges of feeding student athletes healthy options over...
Barton CC Foundation awards record amount of scholarship dollars
Founded in 1967, the Barton Community College Foundation awarded a record-amount in scholarships last school year. Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Bogner presented the foundation’s annual report at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees study session. In the 2021-2022 school year, the Barton Foundation awarded 316 scholarships to students for a total of $362,156.
Barton Community College to host writing workshop
The Barton Community College Library will team up with the English department and Barton’s literary annual “Prairie Ink” staff to host a “Getting Started Writer’s Workshop” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Cavanaugh Ballroom, in the Barton Library. The editors of “Prairie Ink”...
$16-million renovation completed at Great Bend's High Rise
The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16 million renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. Hutton Construction of Wichita started in April of 2021 and brought the 50-year-old building up-to-date mechanically and aesthetically. The renovation included...
USD 112 BOE votes 5-2 to close Wilson High School at end of school year
A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
Great Bend bowlers beat Dodge City, Holcomb at home
Just two days after making the long trip to Liberal for a pair of wins Tuesday, the Great Bend High School bowlers were back in action Thursday at the Walnut Bowl. Both squads again cruised to wins, this time beating Dodge City and Holcomb. The Panther boys finished with a...
Great Bend's Winter Big Bag Sale begins Saturday
Sometimes a good idea just needs a revamp. When Christina Hayes was hired 12 years ago, select Great Bend retailers participated in the Icy Sidewalk Sale. Figuring no one likes icy sidewalks, a high school marketing class rebranded the event as the Cabin Fever Reliever Sale. That, too, needed some work. Starting Saturday, Hayes and local participating retailers are proud to be a part of the Winter Big Bag Sale.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/12)
BOOKED: Christopher Madrid on Barton County District Court warrant for Domestic Battery and Disorderly Conduct, bond set at 2,500 C/S; and on six Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Contempt of Court, $2,670 cash only; and on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $500 C/S.
Cop Shop (1/12)
Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (1/12) At 5:38 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 4 NW 30 Road. At 12:41 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway in Pawnee Rock. Non-Injury Accident. At 5:54 p.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway at MM...
Barton Wrestling drops conference opener at 17th ranked Cloud County
The Barton Community College wrestling team dropped its' conference opening dual 30-15 at 17th ranked Cloud County Community College Wednesday evening inside the Arley Bryant Gymnasium. Ahead for the Cougars is the first of its' two home duals on the season Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. against Colby Community College.
Wednesday on Sports Day
- Great Bend Lady Panther head coach Cindy Beck will be joined by Panther Junior Paige Thexton. - Ellinwood Eagle Boys coach Derek Joiner along with Senior's Parker Scheck and Alek Brack. - The Voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers Gerard Wellbrock. - Wednesday Sports Headlines. - Sounds of...
Drug charges following traffic stop on Stone Street in Great Bend
On Wednesday, Jan. 11 at approximately 9:52 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of Stone Street for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, officers were advised the driver, identified as Ronelle Delaurentis, age 52, has a...
Police: Shooting in Russell now a homicide investigation
RUSSELL - The man who was shot in Russell Monday afternoon has died, according to the Russell Police Department. The 45-year-old victim, now identified as Cecil Aldridge of Russell, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. in a Wichita hospital where he was flown from Russell Regional Hospital.
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 at Colby
The Barton Community College basketball teams will travel to Colby on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to face the Trojans. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game in Colby begins at 5:30 p.m. with the men's game...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0