Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

USD 428 examines fleet management, discusses lease program

Drive it until it dies. USD 428 Great Bend Assistant Superintendent John Popp told the board of education during Monday's meeting, that the district currently uses that philosophy on its fleet of 38 vehicles. Enterprise Fleet Management Consultant Ken Olsen also spoke to the board about a program that would dramatically change how the district uses vehicles.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

United Way’s free laundry initiative expanding to Larned

Last August, United Way of Central Kansas introduced Laundry Love to the Great Bend community where the organization provides free laundry services for low- or no-income families and individuals. Hosting the event at a laundromat once a month, United Way helped more than 50 families and provided nearly 240 loads of free laundry in the first three months.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton CC Foundation awards record amount of scholarship dollars

Founded in 1967, the Barton Community College Foundation awarded a record-amount in scholarships last school year. Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Bogner presented the foundation’s annual report at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees study session. In the 2021-2022 school year, the Barton Foundation awarded 316 scholarships to students for a total of $362,156.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Community College to host writing workshop

The Barton Community College Library will team up with the English department and Barton’s literary annual “Prairie Ink” staff to host a “Getting Started Writer’s Workshop” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Cavanaugh Ballroom, in the Barton Library. The editors of “Prairie Ink”...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

$16-million renovation completed at Great Bend's High Rise

The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16 million renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. Hutton Construction of Wichita started in April of 2021 and brought the 50-year-old building up-to-date mechanically and aesthetically. The renovation included...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 112 BOE votes 5-2 to close Wilson High School at end of school year

A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
WILSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend's Winter Big Bag Sale begins Saturday

Sometimes a good idea just needs a revamp. When Christina Hayes was hired 12 years ago, select Great Bend retailers participated in the Icy Sidewalk Sale. Figuring no one likes icy sidewalks, a high school marketing class rebranded the event as the Cabin Fever Reliever Sale. That, too, needed some work. Starting Saturday, Hayes and local participating retailers are proud to be a part of the Winter Big Bag Sale.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/12)

BOOKED: Christopher Madrid on Barton County District Court warrant for Domestic Battery and Disorderly Conduct, bond set at 2,500 C/S; and on six Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Contempt of Court, $2,670 cash only; and on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $500 C/S.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (1/12)

Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (1/12) At 5:38 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 4 NW 30 Road. At 12:41 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway in Pawnee Rock. Non-Injury Accident. At 5:54 p.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway at MM...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Wednesday on Sports Day

- Great Bend Lady Panther head coach Cindy Beck will be joined by Panther Junior Paige Thexton. - Ellinwood Eagle Boys coach Derek Joiner along with Senior's Parker Scheck and Alek Brack. - The Voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers Gerard Wellbrock. - Wednesday Sports Headlines. - Sounds of...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Shooting in Russell now a homicide investigation

RUSSELL - The man who was shot in Russell Monday afternoon has died, according to the Russell Police Department. The 45-year-old victim, now identified as Cecil Aldridge of Russell, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. in a Wichita hospital where he was flown from Russell Regional Hospital.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 at Colby

The Barton Community College basketball teams will travel to Colby on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to face the Trojans. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game in Colby begins at 5:30 p.m. with the men's game...
COLBY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
