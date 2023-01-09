A recently discovered comet will soon make an appearance in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years. Discovered on March 2, 2022 by astronomers using the Zwicky Transient Facility’s wide-field survey camera at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California, the comet will make its closest approach to the sun on January 12, according to NASA.

