Clark County program repairs household items for free

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris, Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A program in Washington is working to intervene on the financial and environmental burden of broken household items filling landfills.

Repair Clark County , part of the Columbia Springs non-profit, holds multiple events throughout the year — geared towards fixing a variety of household goods for free.

“Repair is one of those great parts of conservation where just anyone can participate and repairing items that would normally go to waste,” Executive Director Katherine Cory explained.

The program, which has a 95% repair rate, accepts items such as electronics, appliances, sewing items and bicycles, according to Program Manager Terra Heilman.

As a rule of thumb, Heilman said, they’ll try to repair items that can easily be carried by one person. However, they do not repair microwaves, gas engines and holiday string lights.

In the odd months of the year, there will be live fixing events across the county. In the even months, organizers will host drop-off events where people can drop off items and later pick them up.

With approximately 250 volunteers, Repair Clark County is looking to add more volunteers to its roster and is holding a volunteer training event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Vancouver City Hall’s Aspen Room.

