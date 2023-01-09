ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

Salina Post

Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina

A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina: Culvert replacement project set for Winn Road

On Wednesday, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will begin replacing the culvert under Winn Road just south of Northwood Lane. Due to recent deterioration of the culvert, Winn Road over the culvert has been closed for about a year while City of Salina staff prepared the documents for a replacement project. In addition to the culvert replacement, the project includes removal and replacement of the pavement over the culvert, excavation and embankment around the culvert, and the possible replacement of a water line under the culvert.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

First-year reflections: Meet Salina Fire Chief Tony Sneidar

With over 28 years in firefighting experience, Tony Sneidar, Salina Fire Department chief, knows what it takes to lead a fire department — firefighters who are committed to keeping their neighbors safe. Sneidar joined the Salina Department last year after a nationwide search. Philly roots. Sneidar grew up in...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City Commissioner Hoppock selected as mayor of Salina

The City of Salina has a new mayor. Mike Hoppock, who served as mayor in 2020, will return to lead the city commission in 2023. Commissioner Bill Longbine will serve as vice mayor. Hoppock replaces Commissioner Trent Davis, who was Salina mayor in 2019, 2021 and 2022 and remains on...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Finding health insurance focus of Salina Family Healthcare event

Today Salina Family Healthcare Center is hosting an event in which it has Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators available to help Salinans and surrounding community members find health insurance. Navigator services are also available in Spanish. The event goes until 4 p.m. at Salina Family Healthcare, 651 E. Prescott Road.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina seeks volunteers for boards, committees

The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:. Accessibility Advisory Board. · Citizen-at-Large w/ a Disability. · Youth Member* #1. · Youth Member* #2. Animal Control Advisory &...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Trojans thrash Tigers, roll on to 8-0

After reclaiming their rightful place atop the Class 3A rankings on Tuesday, the undefeated Southeast of Saline basketball team cemented their status with another dominant victory, this time of the 66-49 variety over Clay Center. With this win, the Trojans move to 8-0 on the season while the Tigers fall...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

