Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
UPDATE KHP: 5th grade student dies after SUV rollover crash
JEWELL COUNTY —A fifth-grade student died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Friday in Jewell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 USD 107-Rock Hills Chevy Suburban driven by Audra Wilburn, 43, Portsmouth, Virginia, was northbound on 250th Road eight and one half miles north of the city of Randall.
Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
City of Salina: Culvert replacement project set for Winn Road
On Wednesday, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will begin replacing the culvert under Winn Road just south of Northwood Lane. Due to recent deterioration of the culvert, Winn Road over the culvert has been closed for about a year while City of Salina staff prepared the documents for a replacement project. In addition to the culvert replacement, the project includes removal and replacement of the pavement over the culvert, excavation and embankment around the culvert, and the possible replacement of a water line under the culvert.
Salina Rescue Mission: People without homes find community
Mike Smith, 62, was born and raised in Salina. After graduating high school from Salina Central, he served in the Army National Guard. And when his contract with the Army was fulfilled, he went to work as a laborer building retaining walls in Nebraska. "I was raised knowing that after...
First-year reflections: Meet Salina Fire Chief Tony Sneidar
With over 28 years in firefighting experience, Tony Sneidar, Salina Fire Department chief, knows what it takes to lead a fire department — firefighters who are committed to keeping their neighbors safe. Sneidar joined the Salina Department last year after a nationwide search. Philly roots. Sneidar grew up in...
City Commissioner Hoppock selected as mayor of Salina
The City of Salina has a new mayor. Mike Hoppock, who served as mayor in 2020, will return to lead the city commission in 2023. Commissioner Bill Longbine will serve as vice mayor. Hoppock replaces Commissioner Trent Davis, who was Salina mayor in 2019, 2021 and 2022 and remains on...
Finding health insurance focus of Salina Family Healthcare event
Today Salina Family Healthcare Center is hosting an event in which it has Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators available to help Salinans and surrounding community members find health insurance. Navigator services are also available in Spanish. The event goes until 4 p.m. at Salina Family Healthcare, 651 E. Prescott Road.
City of Salina seeks volunteers for boards, committees
The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:. Accessibility Advisory Board. · Citizen-at-Large w/ a Disability. · Youth Member* #1. · Youth Member* #2. Animal Control Advisory &...
Boil water advisory issued for Saline County Rural Water District 1
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Saline County Rural Water District 1 public water supply system. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. ●Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
Keystone operator must repay some, not all, tax dollars spent on oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
Ell-Saline travels to Sedgwick for battle of Lady Cardinals'
After collecting their first victory of the new year against Wichita Classical on Tuesday, the Ell-Saline girl’s basketball team will hit the road for Sedgwick in a battle of the Cardinals on Friday night. Each of these teams comes into this contest at 3-5, and both will be eager...
Trojans thrash Tigers, roll on to 8-0
After reclaiming their rightful place atop the Class 3A rankings on Tuesday, the undefeated Southeast of Saline basketball team cemented their status with another dominant victory, this time of the 66-49 variety over Clay Center. With this win, the Trojans move to 8-0 on the season while the Tigers fall...
