SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Midnight Spark is bringing the permanent jewelry trend to the Sioux Falls area. Permanent jewelry you can’t remove every day. It has ends welded together with a jump ring, instead of a clasp. Midnight Spark offers bracelets, necklaces, rings, and anklets. After you pick your jewelry, the process only takes about 15 minutes. If you cannot commit to the permanent aspect but still want to join in on the experience, Midnight Spark can add a clasp for easy removal.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO