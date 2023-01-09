ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Sioux Falls takes thrilling basketball doubleheader from Northern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of in-state rivals led to some thrilling NSIC basketball at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls on Friday night. In the first game of the evening the University of Sioux Falls women, propelled by a 17-6 first quarter and 7-14 shooting from beyond the arc, snapped a six game losing streak with a 49-44 victory over Northern State.
It’s been an incredible few days for SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The last few days have been rather amazing for South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier... Saturday night he presented with the Eddie Robinson Award as the nation’s best coach in FCS. Sunday he and his team celebrated on stage in Frisco after...
What does a National Championship mean for SDSU?

BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students, Alumni and Administration at South Dakota State University are celebrating their National Championship win last weekend in Frisco, Texas. What will the win mean for the future of the university?. “It means everything. I mean, you can just tell by how we celebrated. We...
SDSU, USD women meet in battle of Summit League powers

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — USD and SDSU are perennial powers in women’s basketball as the two teams have combined to win each of the last five summit league tournaments. The two rivals are set to meet again on Saturday, for the first time this season. USD sits at 4-2 in Summit League conference play following […]
January 11th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede have been fighting to get back into playoff contention, they’ll need more goals like this one from Samuel Harris burying the shot in the top corner. Augustana and Northern State came down to the wire, but Rianna Fillipi breaks...
Fargo doubles up Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 3-6, to the Fargo Force during the Herd’s Hockey Moms Night on Friday. The Stampede are now 12-17-1 this season with a win percentage of .450. The Force started the scoring with a goal just over halfway...
10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana wrestlers stayed unbeaten in NSIC matches with a dominant win over Minot State Thursday night. Joe Sayler wants to lead White River to another State “B” title and Washington and SF Christian were both victorious in girls hoops Thursday night.
Augustana hoops win a pair over Mary at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP. The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Marauders of UMary, 77-57, Friday night in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 14-3 overall record with a 8-3 record in the NSIC. UMary moves to a 8-6 overall record with a 7-4 record in the loop.
Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink

Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 32 local restaurants have been competing for all of January in the Downtown Burger Battle. We got a chance to speak with some of the competitors as well as the people who are putting the battle on. Papa Woody’s offered up an Italian-inspired...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts

On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Midnight Spark brings permanent jewelry experience to Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Midnight Spark is bringing the permanent jewelry trend to the Sioux Falls area. Permanent jewelry you can’t remove every day. It has ends welded together with a jump ring, instead of a clasp. Midnight Spark offers bracelets, necklaces, rings, and anklets. After you pick your jewelry, the process only takes about 15 minutes. If you cannot commit to the permanent aspect but still want to join in on the experience, Midnight Spark can add a clasp for easy removal.
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, Abelardo Gonzalez has decided to close the location on S. Minnesota Ave. Gonzales started the chain of Mexican restaurants in 2001 in Omaha and...
Will the fog bring a blizzard in 90 days?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an old folk tale — winter fog means heavy snow or rain in 90 days. But is that true and what’s causing the fog anyway?. According to KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada, much of the fog we’ve seen of late has been formed due to excess moisture in the air.
Taking a look at the next round of moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
