ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Police activity in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — There was police activity this evening in Martin County. An incident took place on Kanner Highway at I95. Deputies say the traveling criminals were apprehended. There is no further information.
cbs12.com

Missing man from Lake Worth found

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing man out of Lake Worth has been found. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, William Diaz, 72, walked away from his home in Golf Colony Court on Jan. 12 around 8 a.m. On Jan. 13, officers with the Miami...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

'This was our dream': Fire destroys BBQ truck in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owners of a BBQ food truck on the Treasure Coast are trying to figure out how to keep operating after one of their trailers was destroyed in a fire. “This was our hub for where we did service and cooked everything on a daily basis,” said Tim Bartnick, pointing to what was left of the trailer.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

13-year-old boy shot in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Okeechobee County. On Jan. 11, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue went to NE 120th St in reference to a shooting at a residence. Deputies say the family loaded the...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Groundbreaking for 12-Acre Park in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 12, 2023: Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new, family friendly, 12-acre city park in Port St. Lucie. The Riverland Paseo Park is being built south of Discovery Way on the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway at 12151 SW Community Blvd. It'll be located across from the Riverland Arts & Culture Center and next to the newest residential community of Valencia Walk at Riverland. It will be the City's first recreation area west of Interstate 95.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Wendy’s worker smashes equipment when told he couldn’t go home early

Police arrested a 22-year-old Wendy’s restaurant worker in Palm Bay after he damaged equipment because he couldn’t go home early. Palm Bay police received a call from the manager at Wendy’s, located at 135 Palm Bay Road, about an employee causing a disturbance. Once they arrived, they observed a damaged computer and screen.
PALM BAY, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Construction Schedule - Impact on Traffic

Florida - Tuesday January 10, 2023: Brightline has announced the following construction schedule that will affect traffic along the Treasure Coast in the coming weeks. Motorists and watercraft should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs and speed limits. Brevard and Indian River Counties.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Police pursuit from Boynton Beach ends in Boca Raton, 3 in custody

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in custody after a car chase led officers from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton. The Boynton Beach Police Department said the trio were inside a black BMW that was involved in a series of armed robberies of federal postal employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Coast Guard searching for missing man out of Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a man missing out of Vero Beach. The Coast Guard says John Peters, 27, was last seen on Monday around 6 p.m. near Waldo's Restaurant. Peters is 5'10" and weighs around 140 pounds. He...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3

VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
VERO BEACH, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Crane Creek Martin Downs Market Report January 2023

Crane Creek Martin Downs Market Report January 2023. As of January 2023, there are 3 homes for sale in the Crane Creek community in Martin Downs in Palm City FL. The list prices range from $895,000 up to $1,150,000. This is an average list price of $1,065,000 which is $313.09 per sq. ft. of living area.
PALM CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy