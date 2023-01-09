ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

2 arrested in connection with bodies found in Tuscaloosa County

By Tim Reid, Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two suspects are in custody after two bodies were discovered in the area of Fosters Sunday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the bodies was discovered along I-20/59 near mile marker 62 at 6:15 a.m. Sunday and the other was found off a roadway near Frog Ridge Road at 6:55 a.m. The first body was discovered after the caller reported to have believed to have struck someone along the road. However, deputies on the scene determined that the victim had been dead before being hit.

The second body found off Frog Ridge Road is believed to have been the victim of an assault or shooting.

The victims have been identified as Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23, both of Montgomery. A vehicle belonging to them was later recovered in Hayneville.

Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., were subsequently arrested in Lowndes County and charged with capital murder in the deaths of Whitfield and Holley.

CBS 42

CBS 42

