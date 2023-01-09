Elgin City Council to consider increase in service rates for Waste-Pro on Jan. 10

ELGIN — The Elgin City Council will consider approving a service rate increase for Waste-Pro during its regular session meeting on Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Elgin City Hall.

If approved, the new fee structure would go into effect Feb. 1. Residential garbage service for one roll cart every other week would increase to $17.15 per month, up from $16. Those paying for two roll carts every other week would see an increase to $26.80 per month, up from $25.