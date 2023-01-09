Read full article on original website
Margaret Butler Bishop
Margaret Butler Bishop, age 88, peacefully transitioned from her earthly life to eternal life with Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home in Benson, NC. A Celebration of her Life will be held 3:00PM-Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Rose Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Burial will follow in the Benson Family Cemetery, Four Oaks, NC.
Ruth Alene Massengill Braswell Robbins
Ruth Alene Massengill Braswell Robbins, 90, passed away at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benson, NC on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Johnston County on January 30, 1932 to the late Henry Vaden Massengill and Alma Barbour Massengill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Dennis McCoy Braswell and Paschal Robbins; sister, Esther M. Corbett and a brother, Bobby Glenn Massengill.
Judy Capps Hanks
Sanford, NC: Mrs. Judy Capps Hanks, age 64, of Winchester Drive, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence with her loving daughter by her side. Memorial Services will be held-3:00 PM, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Rodney Stone.
Gerald Randolph Dawes, Sr.
Gerald Randolph Dawes, Sr., 71, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. He was born in Wilson County on December 26, 1951 to the late Leslie Wells Dawes and Betty Ruth Vinn Dawes. He is survived by his wife, Susan Diane Williford Dawes; sons, Randy Dawes and...
Joyce Thornton Powell
Coats, NC: Mrs. Joyce Thornton Powell, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM – Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Coats. Officiating will be Rev. James Wallace. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Angier.
Alexander Ray Hill
Selma – Alexander Ray Hail, age 32 passed away Monday January 9, 2023 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. He was born in Marion County Indiana on December 2, 1990 to Marian Murdick Hail and Ray Estil Hail. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Mable and Everette Murdick, Leolia Stevenson and Joe Hail; sister, Dianna French; uncle, David Murdick; cousin, Emily Stump.
Patricia Creech Cordova
Patricia Grey Creech Cordova, age 75, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Born April 14, 1947 she was a daughter of the late William Narvin and Hilda Pace Creech. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Cordova. The family will receive...
Update: Cause Of Selma House Fire Determined
UPDATE 6:05PM – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled today’s house fire as accidental. Fire Marshal Ryan Parker said the blaze originated in a bedroom on the second floor and was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit. The home was under renovation. SELMA – Multiple...
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
Wilson County Man Wins $110,000 Cash 5 Jackpot
RALEIGH – Walter Clark of Wilson tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot. Clark purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
Mayor Says He Is “Disappointed” By Selma Head Start “False And Inflammatory Letter”
SELMA – Selma Mayor Bryan McAllister responded Tuesday night to a widely circulated letter on the Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action, Inc. Facebook page about Selma Head Start. The January 4, 2023 letter states, “Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action has been notified by the Town of Selma that we need to vacate the...
Police: Brake Line Intentionally Cut On Car
SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are investigating an incident after the brake line on a car was intentionally cut. A 73 year-old woman told police that in mid-November she began having difficulty with the brakes on her vehicle working properly. She carried the vehicle to a local repair shop. The...
Tractor Trailer Overturns On US 70
SELMA – A tractor trailer accident caused major traffic delays for drivers Friday morning near Selma. Around 2:30am, the semi was headed eastbound on US 70 when it traveled into the westbound lanes and overturned. Crews had to offload the trailer filled with grocery items before they could upright...
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space
SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
Council Approves Permit For Private Bar
SMITHFIELD – In a 5-to-1 vote, the Smithfield Town Council approved a Special Use Permit to allow for the operation of a private bar on Venture Drive near Magnolia Drive. Bobby Huskey received approval for the bar to be located in a commercial space at Venture Business Park. Mr. Huskey said there were no plans to serve food, but he would like to include food trucks in his business plan. He will serve beer, wine and liquor. The bar will operate seven days a week.
Two Suspects Tried To Enter Home
SMITHFIELD – A Smithfield man was awakened by the sounds of someone knocking on his door. Moments later they tried to get inside. The incident was reported December 23 at 11:40pm in the 100 block of S. Sixth Street. After 28 year-old victim was awakened by the loud knocks,...
Burglar Steals Merchandise Valued At $14,175 From Business
SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are searching for a burglar who stole 247 clothing items from a Smithfield business. Around 5:30am December 23rd a Smithfield police officer doing routine business checks discovered a break-in at Adidas at 1025 Outlet Center Drive. A review of the store’s security footage revealed the...
Fentanyl Seized During Search Warrant, Sheriff’s Office Says
BENSON – A large amount of Fentanyl was reportedly seized by agents during the execution of a search warrant in Benson. Danny Lee York, age 41, of 317 N. Hall Street, was arrested January 6 by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. York had reportedly been the...
