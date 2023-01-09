Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO FEATURE SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Brenham ISD Special Olympics will be this week’s topic on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Special Olympics Coordinator Angela Moore will visit with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning to discuss the Special Olympics program. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CHILDREN’S CHORUS ENROLLING NEW SINGERS IN JANUARY
The Brenham Children’s Chorus is now enrolling new singers. The after-school program is registering new singers in grades K-8 throughout the month of January. Participants take part in various musical activities and learn techniques in choral music, choreography, musical theatre and creative movement. Singers in grades K-3 can sign...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES CLINCH BLUEBONNET DISTRICT BOWLING TITLE
At Rose Bowl Lanes on Wednesday, the Brenham Cubette bowling team defeated Burton 14-1 to clinch their second straight Bluebonnet District Title. Senior Leah Hardy led all bowlers with games of 158 and 155. Hardy is also the current medalist for the Bluebonnet District with the highest average of all bowlers.
kwhi.com
‘UPTOWN SWIRL’ SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM; FEW TICKETS REMAIN
Downtown Brenham is ready for tomorrow’s (Saturday) 11th Annual “Uptown Swirl”. Thirty-six businesses and locations will offer all kinds of wines to visitors and shoppers from 3 to 7 p.m. Main Street Brenham Manager Monique Breaux says the winter wine walk will have something for all wine...
kwhi.com
KENJURA TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BRENHAM
A Brenham City Councilmember and former Blinn College trustee is running for mayor of Brenham. Atwood Kenjura on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the position of mayor. Current Mayor Milton Tate announced on Monday that he would not seek re-election. Kenjura has been on the Brenham City Council since 2021...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUB BASEBALL ALUMNI BANQUET SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 4
The 2023 Brenham Cub Baseball Alumni Association Banquet is coming up on Saturday, February 4, at the Fireman’s Training Center. The doors will open at 5pm, with the banquet to begin around 5:45pm. This year, they are honoring the 2011 Brenham Cub Baseball Team, which reached the State Semifinals....
kwhi.com
CUBETTES FALL TO MAGNOLIA WEST IN DISTRICT PLAY
The Magnolia West Lady Mustangs (2-4) beat the Brenham Cubettes 68-58 last night. Brenham drops to 12-11 and 3-3 in district. The Cubettes will wrap up the first half of district play this Friday night when they host College Station. Tipoff at the Brenham High School Gym is a 6:30pm, with a 6:15pm pregame here on KWHI.
kwhi.com
SEVERAL SPOTS ON BRENHAM, BURTON SCHOOL BOARDS UP FOR ELECTION IN MAY
Similar to the city council elections of Brenham and Burton, Brenham and Burton ISDs have several trustee positions that will be on the ballot come May 6th. For the Brenham School Board, the seats of Dr. Michael Altman, Susan Jenkins, Kelvin Raven and the vacant position of former trustee Mark Schneider will be up for election.
kwhi.com
CUBS LOSE A HEARTBREAKER TO MAGNOLIA WEST 55-54
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team lost a heartbreaker to Magnolia West 55-54 last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. The Mustangs hit the game winning shot with four seconds left. The Cubs had one last chance and just missed their own buzz beater. Shaun Ray led Brenham with...
kwhi.com
TOMATO & PEPPER PLANT SALE TAKING ORDERS
Order forms are now available for the AgriLife Extension Service’s annual Tomato and Pepper Plant Sale in Washington County. Thirteen varieties of small, medium and large tomatoes are for sale. There are also five different types of peppers, along with three types of jalapeno peppers, two squashes, eggplant, four types of herbs, and new this year, three kinds of cucumbers.
kwhi.com
TXDOT PROJECT TO RESUME IN NAVASOTA
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to start up their milling and asphalt project on Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota. According to TxDOT, the scope of the project includes milling and repaving the parking spaces along Washington Avenue. The work is scheduled to start this Sunday, January 15, and...
kwhi.com
#5 BUCCANEER WOMEN DOMINATE LSU-EUNICE 89-29
The fifth-ranked Blinn College women's basketball team raced out to a 19-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to an 89-29 non-conference victory over Louisiana State University-Eunice on Wednesday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers (14-1) – winners of five in a...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE TO PRESENT “LES MISERABLES”
The Brenham High School Theatre Department is scheduled to present one of the most famous plays in the world later this month. Brenham Theatre students will be presenting Les Miserables School Edition from Thursday, January 26, to Sunday, January 29, at the Brenham High School Auditorium. The play, Les Miserables,...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
KBTX.com
Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Crime Stoppers are continuing to search for Britani Nicole Smith. The 38-year-old is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm the elderly. Smith also has an outstanding 3rd-degree felony warrant for fraudulent use...
kwhi.com
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
kwhi.com
10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STATION MURDER INVESTIGATION
A Brenham man is charged with murder in Brazos County for the death of a College Station man. 17-year-old Censear Solomon was booked on Tuesday into the Brazos County Jail for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Rashawn Jones. College Station police issued a murder warrant on Tuesday...
kwhi.com
CITY OF BURTON SEEKING NEW TRASH COLLECTION PROVIDER
The City of Burton is looking to change trash collection providers. On Tuesday, the Burton City Council agreed to go out for bids or proposals for the city’s trash services. City Secretary Angela Harrington said the city is experiencing problems with its current provider, Texas Commercial Waste out of Bryan, and wants to obtain a more reliable partner.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
