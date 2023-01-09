ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Bedford Cares Works to Curb Growing Feral Cat Population

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The feral cat population is rising and being neutered and spayed is the route to help trim down the numbers. Bedford Cares traps feral cats and takes them to be neutered and spayed, all with their own money. They're able to do that by holding a yard sale every two weeks. Kaci went to where the yard sale takes place, and learned how you can help and even adopt an adorable kitten.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Danville Emergency Room to undergo $20 million in renovations

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is excited to officially announce that its Danville Emergency Room has received final approval for more than $20 million in renovations. These renovations are intended to enhance access for patients and improve emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trust House in Roanoke, a residential facility for “unhoused individuals, families, and veterans,” will close January 31, according to parent company ARCH Services. ARCH’s board of directors in Roanoke voted to suspend services at Trust House, saying the decision came “after months of efforts—ultimately...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dog dies in Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a dog died in a house fire in Roanoke Thursday morning. No other injuries were reported. Crews say they responded just before 7:00 a.m. to the 5500 block of Green Ridge Rd. The department says the fire was accidental and the house is...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

God's Pit Crew in Danville helping with tornado recovery efforts

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Help from the heart of Virginia will soon be in Selma, Alabama after a deadly tornado ripped through the area. God's Pit Crew is sending around 1,200 Blessing Buckets filled with food, first-aid and hygiene items, a Bible and an encouraging note. They are also...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Public Schools closing early today

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) are dismissing two hours early this Friday. According to reports, the schools will be closed early on Jan. 13 and will conduct a test for the RCPS panic alarm app. They say during the test, staff who downloaded the app...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Residents displaced after Roanoke structure fire

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 11:44 a.m. Roanoke Fire-EMS says firefighters were dispatched at 6:55 a.m. to the 5500 block of Green Ridge Road NW for the report of a structure fire. Officials say arriving units found heavy fire and black smoke on the rear side of the home.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

29-year-old SC man found dead in crash on US 58: DPD

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 29-year-old is dead following a crash in Danville. The Danville Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on the U.S. 58 exit towards Martinsville off West Main Street. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29, of Greer, S.C. was found in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

29-year-old dies in fatal Danville crash, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left a 29-year-old dead. On Wednesday, a deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office found an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra on U.S. 58 exit toward Martinsville, according to Danville police. We’re told that Kevin...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy