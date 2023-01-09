Read full article on original website
WSET
Bedford Cares Works to Curb Growing Feral Cat Population
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The feral cat population is rising and being neutered and spayed is the route to help trim down the numbers. Bedford Cares traps feral cats and takes them to be neutered and spayed, all with their own money. They're able to do that by holding a yard sale every two weeks. Kaci went to where the yard sale takes place, and learned how you can help and even adopt an adorable kitten.
WSLS
How an Alleghany County mom is paying it forward after her son’s journey in the NICU
ROANOKE, Va. – Having a baby can be a miracle for many, but it doesn’t come without its challenges. When 22-year-old Mariah Armstrong delivered her baby boy Slayter, he spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Carilion Children’s Hospital in Roanoke. Mariah says the...
WSET
Danville Emergency Room to undergo $20 million in renovations
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is excited to officially announce that its Danville Emergency Room has received final approval for more than $20 million in renovations. These renovations are intended to enhance access for patients and improve emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina.
theunionstar.com
Local woman saves man’s life while working at Quality Suites in Altavista
A guest who had checked into the Quality Suites in Altavista last week had no idea that he might be "checking out" sooner than he expected. That afternoon, he experienced a near-fatal medical emergency, but thanks to his housekeeper, Gaynell Angela "Angel" Woodruff, he is alive today. The day began...
WDBJ7.com
Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trust House in Roanoke, a residential facility for “unhoused individuals, families, and veterans,” will close January 31, according to parent company ARCH Services. ARCH’s board of directors in Roanoke voted to suspend services at Trust House, saying the decision came “after months of efforts—ultimately...
WSET
Danville Police opens applications for 5th annual Youth Police Academy
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is excited to announce the 5th annual Youth Police Academy, an exciting summer camp for youth ages 9-17. The academy will be held from Monday, June 12th to Thursday, June 29th, and is free of charge. The academy will run from...
WDBJ7.com
WSET
God's Pit Crew in Danville helping with tornado recovery efforts
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Help from the heart of Virginia will soon be in Selma, Alabama after a deadly tornado ripped through the area. God's Pit Crew is sending around 1,200 Blessing Buckets filled with food, first-aid and hygiene items, a Bible and an encouraging note. They are also...
Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
WSET
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Public Schools closing early today
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) are dismissing two hours early this Friday. According to reports, the schools will be closed early on Jan. 13 and will conduct a test for the RCPS panic alarm app. They say during the test, staff who downloaded the app...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
WSLS
Residents displaced after Roanoke structure fire
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 11:44 a.m. Roanoke Fire-EMS says firefighters were dispatched at 6:55 a.m. to the 5500 block of Green Ridge Road NW for the report of a structure fire. Officials say arriving units found heavy fire and black smoke on the rear side of the home.
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
WSET
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
WSLS
