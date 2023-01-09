Storm Updates: Hwy. 101 closed in both directions in Paso Robles; thousands remain without power

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

Highway 101 closed in Paso Robles; new outages in Atascadero

Update, 10:45 p.m.

Northbound and southbound Highway 101 in Paso Robles are closed due to flooding, according Caltrans.

The northbound lanes are closed at 13th Street, while the southbound lanes are closed at 18th street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It’s the latest roadway closure due to the storm that hit San Luis Obispo County on Monday. Other roads still closed include Highway 1 at Education Way near Morro Bay and all of Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay.

Many roadways are severely impacted by flooding, mudslides and debris flows from the storm.

Additionally, about 1,400 Atascadero PG&E customers were thrown into darkness Monday evening as power lines fell across Highway 41 at Santa Rosa Road, causing outages.

There is no estimated time of when power will be restored to those residents, according to PG&E’s outage map.

In Los Osos, South Bay Boulevard was closed, and homes on Vista Court were evacuated earlier this evening. According to the county, multiple homes had significant damage.

Power updates for Morro Bay and Los Osos areas

Update, 10 p.m.

About 7,000 PG&E customers in the Morro Bay and Los Osos areas have power again after being in the dark for nearly all of Monday.

PG&E continues to work on restoring power to the thousands of customers without electricity Monday evening — including about 3,500 in the northern Morro Bay area.

As of late Monday evening, a total of more than 10,000 customers in San Luis Obispo County were without power, according to PG&E spokesperson Carina Corral.

“The outages are being caused by trees weakened by years of drought and now saturated soil that fall on powerlines and flooding or mudslides damage our equipment,” Corral wrote in an email to The Tribune. “In some portions of the service area, high winds, flooding and soil instability issues have made it unsafe for crews to work, which may lead to extended outages for our customers.”

The rain has continued to fall off and on throughout the county on Monday evening. The precipitation is expected to continue throughout the night and through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Although a flood warning issued by the Weather Service remains in effect until Tuesday at 8 a.m., stream levels have receded slightly from their peaks on Monday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

Update, 8:30 p.m.

While most of Morro Bay remains without power Monday evening, it is also nearly landlocked.

The PG&E substation at the Morro Bay power plant flooded on Monday due to the storm’s heavy rains. That knocked out power to about 11,300 residents in the Morro Bay and Los Osos area, according to PG&E and the Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce.

“With respect to the large scale outage in Morro Bay/Los Osos, we will be reconfiguring the grid to shift the load of these customers to another substation in the nearby area,” wrote PG&E spokesperson Carina Corral in an email to The Tribune Monday evening. “The work is being done now, but we do not currently have an estimated time of restoration.”

Additionally, nearly all roads leaving and going into Morro Bay are closed, with the exception of Highway 46 north, according to Caltrans.

Highway 1 at Education Drive is closed; so are South Bay Boulevard that links Morro Bay and Los Osos, and Highway 41 linking Morro Bay to Atascadero, according to Caltrans.

The City of Morro Bay declared a local state of emergency due to the storm on Monday.

“Most of the major roads in and out of Morro Bay are flooded and closed,” the city said in its declaration. “Community members are urged to shelter in place.”

Those who cannot shelter in place can go to Del Mar Elementary School or the Morro Bay Community Center for assistance, the city said.

Update, 7 p.m.

Thousands of San Luis Obispo County residents entered Monday evening in the dark, as power outages caused by the torrential winter storm continued.

In total, more than 15,000 PG&E customers in the county have no power, according to the utility’s online outage map.

About 11,300 of those customers are in the Morro Bay and Los Osos area, 1,900 in Nipomo and 1,300 in Avila Beach, according to the outage map.

In most cases, PG&E has not provided an update on when power may be restored.

Arroyo Grande Creek evacuations

Update, 5:30 p.m.

Residents living near the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel were told to evacuate the area immediately late Monday afternoon.

The Arroyo Grande Creek Channel is full and starting to fill beyond the south levee, according to a news release from San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.

Flooding caused by a fierce winter storm is expected in the low-lying areas near the channel, and residents south of the channel are urged to seek higher ground immediately, the release said.

All residents for one mile south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and west of Highway 1 were ordered to evacuate.

Evacuees are to travel to the SLO Naz Church at 3396 Johnson Ave. in San Luis Obispo, according to SLO County spokesperson Jeanette Trompeter.

Flash flood warning extended

Update, 4:45 p.m.

Flood waters forced the closure of the 13th street bridge between South River Road and Riverside Avenue on Paso Robles on Monday, according to Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services.

People are urged to “drive carefully toward higher ground and follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel,” agency spokesperson Charles Brown said in the news release.

Brown said city staff will provide updates as conditions continue to develop.

The National Weather Service also extended its flash flood warning for the county through midnight.

Business along South Higuera Street at South Street in San Luis Obispo were hit with flood water, mud and debris. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

SLO County sheriff discontinues search for missing boy

Update, 4 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office discontinued its search for the missing 5-year-old boy due to extreme weather conditions.

The dive team spent several hours searching the San Marcos Creek area where the boy was last seen after the vehicle he was in was submerged in the floodwaters, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla.

The dive team will reevaluate conditions to see where it can resume the search, Cipolla said in a text message.

The storm turned Avila Beach Road in San Luis Obispo County from a road to a river on Jan. 9 2023. A motorist died after ignoring road signs. Chloe Jones/cjones@thetribunenews.com

SLO County driver drowns near flooded Avila Beach Road

Update, 4 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officers said a SLO County driver died after ignoring road closure signs for Avila Beach Road Monday afternoon.

The motorist reportedly drove onto the flooded roadway after ignoring the signs and ended up drowning.

Several other vehicles were submerged in the floodwaters on Avila Beach Road but only one fatality was reported.

The Salinas River flows beneath the Highway 41 bridge beside a homeless camp on Jan. 9, 2023. Joshua Tarica

Paso Robles issues evacuation order as Salina River rises

Update, 3:30 p.m.

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services agency said the Paso Robles Police Department issued an evacuation order for multiple communities in Paso Robles.

The evacuation warning for the Navajo and Rio courts area in Paso Robles became an evacuation order, the release said.

Residents in the following areas are subject to the evacuation order:

Residents at Villa Del Rio apartments between 82 Rio Court and 98 Rio Court

Residents between 70 Navajo Ave. and 96 Navajo Ave.

Residents including 203 Vista Del Rio Court to 213 Vista Del Rio Court

At 3 p.m., a second evacuation order was issued for Riverbank Lane residents.

Residents between Riverbank Lane 118 - 160.

Residents between Summer Creek Lane 1638 – 1705.

Residents between Edgewater Lane 161 – 172.

All residences along Paso Robles Avenue are ordered to evacuate. These residences include the areas between 390 to 406 Paso Robles St.

Atascadero Creek overflowed its banks, flooding the neary by El Taconazo restaurant at Highway 41 and Portola Road on Jan. 9, 2023. Joshua Tarica

The area along North River Road is also under an evacuation order by the Paso Robles Police Department, meaning residents and businesses between Union Road and River Oaks Road must evacuate.

“An evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life and property, and you should leave now,” the release said. “As you prepare to evacuate be sure to take any medications, pets, family valuables, etc., with you. Please drive carefully toward higher ground and follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel.”

Evacuees should head to the Ponderosa Pavillion at the Mid-State Fairgrounds at 2198 Riverside Ave.

Laguna Lake is almost to the sidewalk at Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Coast Guard assists in rescuing person trapped in vehicle in Morro Bay

Update, 3 p.m.:

San Luis Obispo County emergency personnel called in the U.S. Coast Guard to assist with a vehicle submerged in Chorro Creek in Morro Bay.

A person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle at the time it was submerged, according to the Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles Long Beach command center.

Cal Fire was also responding to the incident, according to the Coast Guard.

A SLO County worker surveys the a rising Arroyo Grande Creek from the levee as rain continues to fall on Jan. 9, 2023. SLO County

SLO County issues evacuation warning along Arroyo Grande Creek

Update, 2:30 p.m.:

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services is urging residents in low lying areas south of Highway 1 along the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel to be prepared to evacuate to higher ground should water levels continue to rise to flood levels.

According to a county news release Monday afternoon, Arroyo Grande Creek Channel levees remain stable, but “intense rain is expected to continue through the end of today and any spill over or levee failure could happen quickly with little time for residents to be alerted.”

Residents surrounding Oceano Lagoon should also be prepared for flooding and evacuation as the lagoon has reached capacity, according to the release.

Oceanaire Drive is flooded with Laguna Lake water. The lake is up to the sidewalk on Madonna Road.

Residents surrounding the lagoon should be prepared for flooding including potential for necessary evacuation.

If evacuations become necessary, emergency officials will use the Emergency Alert System and local television and radio stations broadcasts, as well as reverse phone notifications.

Paso Robles issues evacuation warning

Update, 2 p.m.:

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services issued an evacuation warning for the area west of South River road at Navajo and Rio courts, according to a news release from the agency.

“Rising flood waters have reached critical levels, and residents in the following areas are advised to prepare for possible evacuation for their safety,” the release said.

Residents in the following areas are subject to the evacuation warning:

Residents at Villa Del Rio apartments between 82 Rio Court and 98 Rio Court

Residents between 70 Navajo Ave. and 96 Navajo Ave.

Residents including 203 Vista Del Rio Court to 213 Vista Del Rio Court

A Cal Fire is truck parked above San Marcos Creek near San Miguel as multiple agencies serched for a missing child who was swept away by floodwaters on Jan. 9, 2023, as another atmospheric river storm hit the coast. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Child disappears after being swept away by floodwaters

Update, 1 p.m.:

Around 7:50 a.m., Cal Fire responded to a call to help a vehicle stuck in the San Marcos Creek creekbed near San Miguel with a woman and a child inside , Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County Battalion Chief Travis Craig told the Tribune.

The woman was pulled to shore by local residents, but the 5-year-old boy was last seen in the water moving away from the vehicle.

A CHP helicopter assists in a search for a child who was swept away by floodwaters from San Marcos Creek near Paso Robles after a on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Cal Fire, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, San Luis Obispo County Search and Rescue and the California Highway Patrol searched for four hours for the child.

A CHP helicopter flew overhead beginning around 10:30 a.m. Monday, but crews were unable to find the missing child, Cal Fire spokesperson Toni Davis said.

Up to 17 firefighters assisted with the search and rescue efforts on the ground, Davis said.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla said the Sheriff’s Office dive team is assisting with the search for the boy.

More South SLO County road closures impacting traffic

Update, 12:40 p.m.:

More road closures in the Avila Beach community.

Avila Beach Road is closed to traffic through to Ontario Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans workers Kyle Ingle, left, and Zach Westerhuis work to clear a drain next to Highway 101 in Paso Robles as a storm batters San Luis Obispo County on Jan. 9, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

SLO County office of emergency services declares local emergency due to storm

Update, 12 p.m.:

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services declared a local emergency due to the storm on Monday morning.

Atascadero issued an emergency shelter-in-place advising all residents to stay at home if possible.

Meanwhile the city of San Luis Obispo activated its Emergency Operations Center to help provide support during the storm, according to a news release.

Highway 41, Highway 101 closed due to winter storm

Update, 11:20 a.m.:

Highway 41 was closed from Morro Bay to Atascadero due to risk of rock slides, according to road closure signs.

No information about when the highway will reopen was available at this time.

Highway 101 northbound entrance at Avila Beach Road is closed to traffic creating a major back-up on the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Morro Street is closed in downtown San Luis Obispo on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Stephanie Zappelli /szappelli@thetribunenews.com

National Weather Service warns SLO County of flash flood risk

Update, 11:15 a.m.:

The San Luis Obispo County residents received a National Weather Service notification on their phones that a flash flood warning is in effect for the region.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the notification said. “Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

The warning was in effect until at least 4:45 p.m.

Highway 41 is closed from Morro Bay to Atascadero due to risk of rock slides. Jan. 9 2023. Mackenzie Shuman/mshuman@thetribunenews.com

SLO resident: Winter storm of 2023 reminds him of 1995

Update, 11 a.m.:

As the storm slammed into San Luis Obispo on Monday morning, water spilled down the slope of the street and flooded Dan McBride’s BeeBee Street backyard.

The rain swept away his fence, along with a 200-pound, cast-iron Indonesian sugar kettle that McBride kept in his backyard.

“There was a bunch of stuff in the backyard that’s gone,” McBride said.

McBride’s neighbor also stacked C trains along the outer side of McBride’s fence, which were pushed further away from the yard by flooding, he said.

“They floated off,” McBride said.

McBride has lived in SLO for decades, and said he hasn’t seen a storm like this since 1995.

“I was in high school and they made us go home at like noon,” McBride said. “It was really baffling.”

Beebee Street resident Kym Bartley installed a sump pump in her backyard, but it still flooded with a few inches of water.

The pump drained water from her yard into the street, but the storm drain was uphill a few feet — causing the water to pool in the gutter. She started pushing water to the drain with a broom to prevent more flooding.

“My goal right now is I’m doing this to drain my property so it doesn’t get even worse,” Bartley said.

Paso Robles closes 5 roadways due to storm

Update, 11 a.m.:

Multiple roadways were closed in Paso Robles due to the weather.

In a news release, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services advised motorists to stay off the following roads until flooding subsides:

10th Street and Olive Street

21st Street between Pine Street and Riverside Avenue

North River Road between Union Road adn the Monterey County line

South River Road between Niblick Road and 13th Street

Scott Street between Creston Road and Commerce Way.

Paso Robles school district cancels classes, dismisses students

Update, 10:45 a.m.:

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District closed schools early due to the weather, flooding and power outages.

Pick-up times for students were staggered to avoid further impacting roads and traffic, according to an email sent to district families and employees.

Elementary students were scheduled to be picked up at 10:30 a.m., middle school students at 11 a.m. and high school students at 11:30 a.m., the district via email.

Students will only be released to parents or guardians, though high school students with access to vehicles will be permitted to leave campus at 11:30 a.m.

Atascadero Creek runs right to the level of the bridge near Atascadero High School and North County Christian School on Jan. 9, 2023. Joshua Tarica

Students who use district transportation will be picked up at the relevant time.

Paso Robles staff is required to stay on campus for the remainder of the workday.

Entrances to various SLO County highways shuttered

Update, 10:30 a.m.:

Road closures continued in San Luis Obispo County.

Northbound Highway 101 was blocked off at Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. Motorists were being diverted to Buckley Road.

The Highway 101 on- and off-ramps at Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo were shut down due to flooding at the Marsh Street Bridge, and the Madonna Road off-ramp was also closed.

Highway 41 was closed from 5 miles north of Morro Bay to the Atascadero Creek due to mudslides, according to Caltrans, and Highway 1 from Division Street in Nipomo was closed to Oso Flaco near Guadalupe due to flooding.

Here’s what to do (and not do) if you hydroplane on SLO roads during winter storm

How do you navigate a flooded highway? Driving tips as strong storms hit the Central Coast

Water rescue in San Marcos Creek near Paso Robles

Update, 9:30 a.m.:

First responders rescued a group of people from a vehicle stranded in the creek at San Marcos Road near Geneseo Road in Paso Robles, according to scanner chatter.

None of the individuals required medical assistance.

Cal Poly announced all in-person and virtual classes will be canceled Monday due to the storm.

Non-essential functions will also be canceled, though essential operations are slated to continue, according to an email sent by the San Luis Obispo university.

Homes, businesses evacuated in South Higuera area of San Luis Obispo

Update, 9:10 a.m.:

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department was evacuating homes and businesses on South Higuera Street between Marsh Street and Elks Lane due to “significant flooding in the area,” fire department spokesperson James Blattler told The Tribune on Monday morning.

Photo showing flooding behind the Nautical Bean coffee shop on Parker Street in San Luis Obispo. Brett Jones, owner of Nautical Bean, said, “He’s never seen this before. I didn’t expect this (flooding)!” (Photo Courtesy of Brett Jones) Brett Jones

Firefighters and police officers went door-to-door to notify residents of the evacuation, Blattler said.

Those evacuated were being taken to the Marigold Shopping Center on Broad Street and the Foothill Shopping Center as a temporary location, Blattler said.

California winter storm batters San Luis Obispo County

Original story:

An intense winter storm slammed into San Luis Obispo County on Monday morning, flooding roads, causing mudslides and closing schools.

Early Monday, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for San Luis Obispo County, warning of excessive rainfall and the likelihood of flooding across the region.

Around 5:10 a.m., automated rain gauges indicated that rainfall rates had increased to one-third to two-thirds of an inch per hour across western portions of the county, with some higher elevations reporting up to three-quarters of an inch per hour, the NWS said.

Floodwaters fill the parking lot in front of McNamara Realty near the corner of South Higuera and Marsh Streets. Flooding in SLO county was widespread Jan. 9, 2023, as another “atmospheric river” storm hit the coast. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The storm was expected to drop more than 4 inches of rain in many parts of San Luis Obispo County through Tuesday, though rainfall of up to 10 inches is possible, the NWS warned.

A high wind warning was also in effect for the region, and set to expire Tuesday night.

The NWS predicted winds of between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph.

Monday’s storm comes after a minor storm system swept through over the weekend on the heels of a stronger bomb cyclone event late last week.

Storm brings highway closures, flooding, evacuations

As of 8:20 a.m. Monday, there were dozens of reports of flooded roads, mudslides, downed trees and overflowing creeks across the county.

Notably, the Highway 101 on- and off-ramps at Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo were shut down due to flooding at the Marsh Street Bridge, while other parts of Highway 101 were also reportedly under several inches of water. The Madonna Road off-ramp was also closed.

Several roads throughout the city of San Luis Obispo were also shuttered due to flooding.

Highway 41 was closed from 5 miles north of Morro Bay to the Atascadero Creek due to mudslides, according to Caltrans, and Highway 1 from Division Street in Nipomo was closed to Oso Flaco near Guadalupe due to flooding.

The Shell station in Cambria, which had already flooded Sunday morning , was once again surrounded by water Monday morning according to Assistant Manager Tammy Hall.

“Same as yesterday, except the pump has been on and the water is not going down,” Hall said.

Thousands without power across SLO County

The storm knocked out power to thousands of PG&E customers.

As of 8:20 a.m., more than 5,000 customers were without electricity in outages spanning from Avila Beach, to Morro Bay, Cambria and Lake Nacimiento, according to PG&E.

Another massive outage was reported just before 9 a.m., impacting more than 4,500 customers in the Paso Robles area, according to PG&E’s outage map.

San Luis Obispo police blocked South Higuera street near Marsh St. as San Luis Creek came out if its banks.Flooding in SLO county was widespread Jan. 9, 2023 as another atmospheric river storm hit the coast. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Coastal school district cancels classes

In response to the inclement weather, San Luis Coastal Unified School District sent a message out to parents canceling classes for the day .

The district has campuses in Los Osos, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo.

It was unclear Monday morning if any other local districts have closed for the day.