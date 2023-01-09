ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. Houston (34) 16-1 1457 2

2. Kansas (22) 14-1 1440 3

3. Purdue (4) 15-1 1386 1

4. Alabama 13-2 1288 7

13-2 1231 8

6. UConn 15-2 1206 4

7. UCLA 14-2 1108 10

8. Gonzaga 14-3 1070 9

9. Arizona 14-2 1049 5

10. Texas 13-2 940 6

11. Kansas St 14-1 818 -

12. Xavier 13-3 793 18

13. Virginia 11-3 712 11

14. Iowa St. 12-2 697 25

15. Arkansas 12-3 613 13

16. Miami 13-2 604 12

17. TCU 13-2 553 17

18. Wisconsin 11-3 448 14

19. Providence 14-3 358 -

20. Missouri 13-2 317 20

21. Auburn 12-3 256 22

22. Coll of Charleston 16-1 246 23

23. San Diego St. 12-3 222 -

24. Duke 12-4 221 16

25. Marquette 13-4 131 -

Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, FAU 33, Indiana 30, Michigan St. 24, Saint Mary’s 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Mississippi St. 13, Illinois 13, Ohio St. 9, NC State 4, North Carolina 4, Creighton 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1.

