The Top Twenty Five

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Haley Jones scored 16 points, Cameron Brink added 12 and second-ranked Stanford scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to pull away for a 72-59 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night. Jones also had 12 rebounds and six assists to help the Cardinal (17-1, 5-0 Pac-12) extend their winning streak over conference opponents to 38 games. Brink added 11 rebounds. “At halftime I was disappointed with some of our shots,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “I thought people were rushing shots, not running our offense and turning the ball over. And then I think we settled down in the second half.” It is third straight season the Cardinal have opened conference play 5-0. It is also their fourth straight win against a Pac-12 team ranked in the top 10.

