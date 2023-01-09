Bismarck-Mandan Food Co-op: What Happened?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Tragic news struck the local producers of the Bismarck-Mandan community over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, the BisMan Food Co-op announced via a Facebook post that they were temporarily closing — only to prepare for a day of liquidation and a permanent closing in the future.

This closure may come as a sudden announcement to many, who saw the Co-op as a place to both find good food and discover local vendors from around the BisMan area. When it was first established, over 4,000 members signed up to support their mission of bringing healthy, local food to the community. So what happened to lead up to the group’s closure? And why decide to close so early in the year?

The Co-op states in a Frequently-Asked-Question page on their website that they chose to mention the closing in January so that it’s easier for farmers to plan 2023. As for the reason for the closing, it’s the same reasons that many businesses cite: low sales, staff shortages, and a decline in customers.

The group has tried multiple ways to stay open over their over six years in business, but the ones that have had the most impact — for better or worse — on the building were those taking place in the most recent years.

In 2020, the Co-op lowered its prices to compete with national stores, lowering its profit margins to better serve the community. The following year, they worked with consulting group Columinate to help develop a sustainability plan — one that stated that unless the Co-op followed every step they laid out, the building would close within a year. While the staff did state they were willing to do anything to save the organization (including rebranding the Co-op, reorganizing products, and reallocating staff schedules), the group still ran into trouble in the year to come.

In 2022, the Co-op submitted an application to join the National Co-op Grocers organization (a cooperative supporting retail food co-ops). Unfortunately, the Co-op did not meet the parameters the organization holds for sustainability, and thus their request was denied.

The failure to partner with National Co-op Grocers, a combination of low sales, a failed lease renegotiation, and forced closure due to winter storms spelled disaster for the Co-op in December, and their staff members expressed a concern that they were unable to continue working in these difficult circumstances. A lack of staffing, funds, and customers meant that the organization was unable to continue the Co-op’s operations.

According to the post , on December 31, the organization sent a letter to their members letting them know that the co-op board has been meeting several times a week to discuss the future of the group. They eventually came to the conclusion that the best thing to do was simply to cease operations.

At the time of publishing this article, the Co-op is temporarily closed. It will reopen at a currently-unknown date for a period of stock liquidation, after which the location will be shutting its doors for good.

While the Co-op may be closing, there are still ways to support local producers in your area. The most obvious way, of course, is to continue buying from them. Even with this location closed, one can still discover all sorts of new food and vendors in the Bismarck-Mandan area and beyond.

The Co-op concludes its statement by saying that they are grateful for both its staff and former vendors, and hopes that the community expresses gratitude in its interactions with them as well. The web page will continue to be updated and remain online for a currently-unknown period of time.

Memberships and gift cards for the Co-op are unfortunately non-refundable.

To view the full FAQ and statement from the Bisman Food Co-op, visit this page .

