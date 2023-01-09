Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
The End Of An Era: Gameworks Announces Closure Of Remaining LocationsTy D.Las Vegas, NV
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
Ant Anstead Confirms He's Decided Not to Sell Laguna Beach Home After Listing It in October: 'It's a Special Place'
The British car expert told PEOPLE exclusively that he "decided to stay" after fans were speculating about his plans on Instagram Ant Anstead has decided he's not ready to let go of his stunning Laguna Beach, Calif. home. Despite listing the home for $3.3 million in October 2022, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, is no longer looking to sell the beachfront property that he nicknamed "Temple House," PEOPLE can confirm. "I decided to stay," he tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's a special place." Fans speculated he'd had a change of...
Carrie Underwood Saying “NO” To Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Moment
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… shoot even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country...
David Blaine Explains What Went Wrong After Stabbing His Hand with Ice Pick During Live Vegas Show
"The show must go on, so I just cleaned up the blood and started again a minute later," he tells PEOPLE David Blaine had a feeling his ice pick trick was going to go wrong during his recent live show in Las Vegas. Blaine, 49, stabbed his hand with an ice pick hidden underneath a styrofoam cup while on stage – a trick he says he's done "one thousand times" before without injury. "I felt like this was the one," he exclusively tells PEOPLE. When done as intended, Blaine...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Baby Bump in New Photos for W Magazine's Best Performances Portfolio
Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting their first baby together Keke Palmer is continuing to show off her chic maternity style. The pregnant Nope star, 29, is featured in W Magazine's 2022 Best Performances Portfolio, where she poses for a series of new photos modeling different looks accentuating her baby bump. In one photo, Palmer, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, wears a form-fitting white Proenza Schouler dress that hugs her stomach. The mock-neck mini dress features bell sleeves with beautiful black trim. A second...
Catherine McNeil Marries Basketball Player Miles Plumlee in a Striking and Risqué Wedding Gown
'I love you, you deserve this moment,' the model's ex-fiancée Ruby Rose said after the Australian model tied the knot Thursday in a New York courthouse wedding Australian model Catherine McNeil is married! On Thursday, McNeil wed basketball player Miles Plumlee in a private New York courthouse ceremony wearing a daring white gown by Monot that celebrated her extensive tattoo collection with peek-a-boo cutouts and a dramatic double slit skirt. The 33-year-old model accessorized the look by wearing a slicked-back ponytail and strappy black heels. With the wedding attire, she opted...
Paramore Channel 'Dance Punk Vibes' with New Song 'C'est Comme Ça'
"I guess I was just feeling poetic and feeling a bit critical of myself and fused all that stuff," Williams told Apple Music 1 of the track Paramore is back and, if you couldn't tell by their new song title, they're getting "un-addicted to a survival narrative." On Thursday, the three-piece pop-punk group shared its third track off upcoming LP This Is Why, entitled "C'est Comme Ça." With a little French thrown in the mix, the song translates to "it's like that." And as lead vocalist Hayley Williams explained...
Chris Young Is Blindsided by Love on New Song 'Looking for You'
The country star released a second song on Friday as well — "All Dogs Go to Heaven," a sentimental ode to man's best friend With the New Year came a brand-new Chris Young. "I've been cooking my own food a lot more," Young, 37, tells PEOPLE about the secrets behind his nearly 50-pound weight loss, a transformation that has been occurring since early last fall. "I wasn't taking the time to [cook for myself]. I'm also working out a little bit more." But what hasn't changed is that velvet voice of his that...
Storm Reid Holds Hands with 'Super Sweet' Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders on Missing Red Carpet
The actress and the college football player made their red carpet debut together at the L.A. premiere of her new movie Missing Storm Reid is making it red carpet official with her beau. On Thursday, the Euphoria actress, 19, celebrated her new movie Missing at its world premiere held at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles, holding hands with quarterback Shedeur Sanders as they posed for photos together. The 20-year-old college football player is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, and recently transferred to...
Amy Winehouse Biopic: See Industry Actress Marisa Abela Channel the Late Singer in First Photo
"Watch out everyone!" said director Sam Taylor-Johnson as she teased the upcoming film Marisa Abela is the spitting image of Amy Winehouse in the first photo from director Sam Taylor-Johnson's upcoming biopic Back to Black. The Industry actress, 26, stars as the late singer in a photo the director shared on Instagram Friday, showing Abela rocking Winehouse's signature beehive hairstyle and large hoop earrings. "Marisa Abela … watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday. Here we go!" Taylor-Johnson, 55, wrote in the caption. Abela shared the photo on her Instagram...
See Inside Bella Thorne's Eye-Popping LA Home — Complete with a Cannabis Bar, Tiara Drawer and 'Party Shower'
The Shake It Up star welcomed MTV's Cribs into her hilltop California mansion Bella Thorne's Los Angeles home has some truly one of a kind features. The Shake It Up actress, 25, took MTV Cribs on a tour of her six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,654-square-foot personal palace, complete with massive flower installations and some very interesting leisure spaces. Faux blooms crawl up the walls of the foyer, adorning the staircase and cover a tree sculpture and swings outside. "It's very whimsical. It feels like a fresh breath of air,"...
