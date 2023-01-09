ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Local events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjlvT_0k8VI5eX00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several local events are planned in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16. The federal holiday marks the birthday of King.

Take a look through parade plans and other scheduled events.

Bulloch County

The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP is holding its parade on Monday, Jan. 16, starting at 2 p.m.

The parade route will begin at East Olliff and North Main St. then continue through downtown Statesboro, turning at the center of town down West Main St. and then right on to MLK to end at Luetta Moore Park.

Effingham County

Effingham County’s celebration of MLK starts at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, with the U.N.I.T.Y Breakfast at the Effingham County Recreation complex (HWY 119 Springfield).

The King Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Laurel Street, ending at Fairgrounds.

At noon, the Children’s Youth Awards Program will take place at the Effingham County Gymnasium (HWY 119 Springfield).

Jesup

There are four events happening in Jesup to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

The Wayne County Parade Committee is hosting its parade on Saturday, Jan. 14, starting at 11 a.m. Participants will line up at 10 a.m. on Broad Street.

Also on Saturday is the MLK Festival at the Wayne County Farmer’s Market from 1 to 5 p.m. That’s located at 533 N. 1st St.

On Sunday, the NAACP Unity Service will be held at 3 p.m. at Bennett Union Missionary Baptist Church (401 W. Pine St.). Monday at 10 a.m. is the NAACP Youth Annual Breakfast at the church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmH2b_0k8VI5eX00

Richmond Hill

The Richmond Hill Observance Committee’s 5th annual parade is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, starting at 10 a.m.

The parade starts at Linwood Avenue, turning on to Cherry Street, then Ford Avenue, before ending on Cedar Street.

Savannah

The Savannah MLK Observance Day Association will be hosting its parade on Monday, Jan 16. starting at 10 a.m. The route starts at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets and will end at the intersection of MLK Jr. Boulevard and West Anderson Street.

Outside of the parade, the Association will also be hosting its Citywide Memorial Worship Service on Sunday, Jan. 15 and a jazz concert with the Savannah State Concert Choir on Monday, Jan 16 at 2 p.m.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the Huxsie Scott Jazz Concert will take place at 2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church (311 East Harris Street).

Meanwhile, the Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc. is hosting its annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. at 618 West Anderson St. The nonprofit will be revitalizing a community garden.

Tybee Island

The Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 14. A small, parade-in-place begins at 2 p.m. followed by the human rights program at 3 p.m.

It’s all taking place at the Tybee Post Theater (10 Van Horne Dr.).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Several downtown streets to shut down for MLK Jr. Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several downtown streets will shut down on Monday for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Those streets will shut down an hour prior. The staging area will close traffic at 6 a.m. on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah EOA plants community garden for MLK Day of Service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year to recognize the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, companies and volunteers across Savannah come together to tackle an issue in our community. This year the focus is food insecurity.  The Economic Opportunity Authority in Savannah is revamping their garden space to help keep local mouths fed with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

2023 MLK Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Held

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Association held their 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Sunday, October 30th at Savannah State University King Fraizer Ballroom. During the reception, the 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer were announced. Rep. Carl Gillard and Mrs. Carolyn Blackshear will serve as 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and minister Latasha Barnes was named Trailblazer.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tybee Island makes history as it swears in first woman police chief

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island made history as it swore in it’s new police chief. Chief Bob Bryson passed to torch onto new Police Chief Tiffany Hayes, making history as Tybee Island’s first-ever female police chief. The trend of female leadership on Tybee reached new milestones with Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions saying it’s […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Gallery: Savannah Downtown Business Association hosts Savannah Music Festival director

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) hosted its January networking luncheon on Wednesday at The Morris Center. The association welcomed Savannah Music Festival Director Gene Dobbs Bradford. SDBA is a nonprofit funded by local business owners and leaders. The association’s luncheons are held on the second Wednesday of the month to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Deep Center, CAT to host transportation forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Deep Center and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) are teaming up for a youth transportation forum this Friday. It’s happening from 4 to 5 p.m. at 900 E. Gwinnett Street. Organizers say it’s an opportunity to help address transportation inadequacies from the youth’s perspective. Those that are in need of community […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Organization asks for lightly used outerwear to donate to shelters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve got some lightly used jackets and coats stored in your closet collecting dust, you’re encouraged to donate them beginning next week. Outside Savannah is hosting the Recycle Your Jacket initiative from Jan. 16 to 31, a press release said. The group is also accepting sweaters and blankets and with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
DARIEN, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS school board still discussing transportation issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System school board discussed transportation plans for 2023 at Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, the school district has 196 active school bus drivers. The district is currently looking for 135 more. Because of the shortage, not every student is eligible to...
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Union Baptist Church, Wayne County

Located between the Altamaha River and Mount Pleasant, Union Baptist Church is among the oldest congregations in Wayne County. The churchyard and cemetery are beautifully maintained.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Bonaventure Cemetery holds hidden treasures for those in search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in search of hidden treasures might find them this year at Bonaventure Cemetery. Developed on the site of Bonaventure Plantation, the setting not only rests on Wilmington River, east of Savannah, it has been a world-famous tourist destination for more than 150 years. Today, many people, both locals and tourists, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy