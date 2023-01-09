Local events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several local events are planned in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16. The federal holiday marks the birthday of King.

Take a look through parade plans and other scheduled events.

Bulloch County

The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP is holding its parade on Monday, Jan. 16, starting at 2 p.m.

The parade route will begin at East Olliff and North Main St. then continue through downtown Statesboro, turning at the center of town down West Main St. and then right on to MLK to end at Luetta Moore Park.

Effingham County

Effingham County’s celebration of MLK starts at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, with the U.N.I.T.Y Breakfast at the Effingham County Recreation complex (HWY 119 Springfield).

The King Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Laurel Street, ending at Fairgrounds.

At noon, the Children’s Youth Awards Program will take place at the Effingham County Gymnasium (HWY 119 Springfield).

Jesup

There are four events happening in Jesup to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

The Wayne County Parade Committee is hosting its parade on Saturday, Jan. 14, starting at 11 a.m. Participants will line up at 10 a.m. on Broad Street.

Also on Saturday is the MLK Festival at the Wayne County Farmer’s Market from 1 to 5 p.m. That’s located at 533 N. 1st St.

On Sunday, the NAACP Unity Service will be held at 3 p.m. at Bennett Union Missionary Baptist Church (401 W. Pine St.). Monday at 10 a.m. is the NAACP Youth Annual Breakfast at the church.

Richmond Hill

The Richmond Hill Observance Committee’s 5th annual parade is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, starting at 10 a.m.

The parade starts at Linwood Avenue, turning on to Cherry Street, then Ford Avenue, before ending on Cedar Street.

Savannah

The Savannah MLK Observance Day Association will be hosting its parade on Monday, Jan 16. starting at 10 a.m. The route starts at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets and will end at the intersection of MLK Jr. Boulevard and West Anderson Street.

Outside of the parade, the Association will also be hosting its Citywide Memorial Worship Service on Sunday, Jan. 15 and a jazz concert with the Savannah State Concert Choir on Monday, Jan 16 at 2 p.m.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the Huxsie Scott Jazz Concert will take place at 2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church (311 East Harris Street).

Meanwhile, the Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc. is hosting its annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. at 618 West Anderson St. The nonprofit will be revitalizing a community garden.

Tybee Island

The Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 14. A small, parade-in-place begins at 2 p.m. followed by the human rights program at 3 p.m.

It’s all taking place at the Tybee Post Theater (10 Van Horne Dr.).