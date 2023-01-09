Marshalltown man charged with attempted murder in 78-year-old father’s beating

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A Marshalltown man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating his elderly father and causing severe injuries.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of South 5 th Avenue around 3:00 p.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare check, according to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department. When they arrived, officers found a 78-year-old man had been severely beaten. He was transported for emergency care to a medical facility.

Investigators were able to determine the man had been assaulted by his son, 47-year-old Scott Swartz. Criminal complaints filed in the case claim the victim suffered trauma to the head, a broken hip, broken ribs, facial fractures, and other injuries in the assault.

Swartz is charged with attempted murder, domestic abuse assault-second offense, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for January 18.

